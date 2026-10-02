Ionna CEO Seth Cutler States EV Charging Network Must Achieve Profitability

Public infrastructure for charging an electric vehicle in America remains a disjointed logistics puzzle, prompting seven major automakers to form a joint venture called Ionna to deploy a nationwide charging network, with Toyota joining a year later to bring the total to eight backing manufacturers. As thedrive.com reported, the long-term viability of this multi-brand infrastructure depends entirely on achieving financial independence, according to the network’s leadership.

The Financial Realities of Operating Ionna

Currently, Ionna operates using an undisclosed amount of funding provided by its founding automotive partners: BMW, Mercedes, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Stellantis, and Toyota. However, that financial faucet will eventually close.

During an interview on The Drivecast, Ionna CEO Seth Cutler addressed the core economic truth facing the joint venture. “This is a for-profit business,” Cutler said. He added, “We know the company has to get to financial independence and profitability over time.”

IONNA HQ Full Tour! Interoperability Lab, Offices, & Updates From CEO Seth Cutler

Cutler, who has spent the majority of his career working in the electric vehicle charging and energy sectors, delivered a stark warning regarding the alternative. “Infrastructure has to be for-profit or it’ll never survive, and if it never survives, EVs will never survive,” Cutler stated.

Building Scale Through Strategic Real Estate and Retail Partnerships

To achieve profitability and scale, Ionna is pursuing a multi-pronged approach that extends well beyond plugging cars into grid power. The company has forged commercial partnerships with retail and convenience brands including Circle K, Wawa, Sheetz, and Casey’s.

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Beyond retail lot leases, the company has made early capital bets by purchasing land directly at several dozen sites. At these locations, Ionna has constructed proprietary amenities featuring physical buildings operated with vending machines, restrooms, and automated technology similar to Amazon Just Walk Out.

Other acquired land parcels operate under ground leases, leaving room for the company to return later to expand buildings or integrate co-tenants. Cutler noted that these physical assets are resting underground as strategic seeds for future growth. Right now, though, day-to-day operations remain laser-focused on driver quality and scaling charging reliability rather than ancillary monetization efforts.

“We’ve not focused time on that because it’s easy for an organization to get distracted and not have everybody working on driver quality and charging quality at scale,” Cutler said. “But we know that in 2027, 2028, or beyond, we’ll start to invest resources in terms of other ways to monetize or provide value to drivers with these things that we’ve developed that are different in the marketplace. But it is definitively not a focus right now.”

Rival Networks Facing the Same Market Pressures

Ionna is not operating in a vacuum. Other automotive leaders are pursuing similar infrastructure plays to challenge the established dominance of Tesla’s Supercharger network. Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe is directing parallel investments into the Rivian Adventure Network, even as production ramps up for newer consumer models like the R2 and R3X.

Cutler outlined an aggressive benchmark for Ionna's rollout speed despite the competitive environment and rapid expansion demands.

“My goal is to triple the size of the network this year from where we started at 80 at the beginning of the year,” Cutler said. “That scale isn’t baked into a lot of what people are seeing because we’re moving so fast right now.”