Kerry Opens First Pennsylvania Facility With New Bethlehem Coffee Extraction Plant

Kerry Opens Coffee Extraction Facility in Bethlehem to Scale US Production

“The opening of our Bethlehem facility is an important milestone for our coffee business in North America,” said John Cahalane, president and CEO of Kerry North America, as the food technology and ingredients company officially launched its new Pennsylvania site on September 30, according to citybiz.co. The manufacturing plant brings advanced extraction capabilities closer to East Coast customers as consumer demand for specialty and ready-to-drink coffee reaches a record high.

The Bethlehem operation represents Kerry’s first manufacturing site in Pennsylvania, following initial plans announced in September 2025. These systems tailor solutions to individual customer formulations, targeting everything from ready-to-drink coffee beverages to alcoholic drinks, ice cream, and savory sauces.

Independent Hot and Cold Brew Lines Meet Shifting Consumer Demands

To keep pace with evolving preferences, the facility houses independent hot- and cold-brew extraction lines designed to scale as market demand grows. citybiz.co reported that National Coffee Association data indicates 48% of U.S. adults consumed specialty coffee in the previous day, outpacing traditional coffee at 39% and setting a record high. Additional analysis by dunnhumby across more than 50 million shoppers shows consumers shifting toward higher-quality coffee and ready-to-drink formats despite rising prices.

Cahalane noted that the new East Coast capacity helps customers respond quickly to changing preferences across both hot and cold coffee formats. He added that the facility provides greater flexibility in developing high-quality coffee experiences while reducing supply chain complexity and environmental impact.

Sustainability and Reduced Supply Chain Emissions in the Lehigh Valley

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger stated that the investment supports job creation and economic growth in Bethlehem while expanding advanced food manufacturing capacity in the Lehigh Valley, as detailed by citybiz.co. The site’s operational design targets significant reductions in transport water and carbon emissions through high-Brix concentration ranging from 23 to 30 Brix.

This method allows products to ship at ambient temperatures rather than through refrigerated distribution. Kerry reported that its Direct Concentrated Fresh bean system produces 61% lower carbon emissions than conventional processes, while generating 40% lower emissions than competitor conventional coffee offerings and 34% less than refrigerated Brix products. The facility aligns its sourcing with USDA Organic, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, and Café Femenino standards under Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy.