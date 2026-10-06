Jennifer Jules Charged With Second-Degree Murder in Watson Lake

Jennifer Jules, 37, of Watson Lake, Yukon, has been charged with second-degree murder following a death in the community on Saturday. The Yukon RCMP reported that emergency services responded to a call regarding an injured man at approximately 4:15 p.m., where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The Bottom Line

Suspect Arrested: Jennifer Jules, 37, was taken into custody immediately following the police response on Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer Jules, 37, was taken into custody immediately following the police response on Saturday afternoon. Victim Identification: Court documents officially name the deceased individual as Alvin Stone.

Court documents officially name the deceased individual as Alvin Stone. Next Court Date: Jules made her initial court appearance on Sunday and is scheduled to appear before the court again on October 15.

Police Response and Arrest Details in Watson Lake

Officers from the Watson Lake RCMP detachment arrived at the residential address alongside Emergency Medical Services following the late afternoon emergency call. EMS personnel administered immediate life-saving care to the injured male, but efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. According to the Yukon RCMP news release, the incident was immediately classified as suspicious by responding personnel.

Investigators identified a suspect on-site, leading to the prompt arrest of Jules without further reported incident. Court filings subsequently identified the deceased man as Alvin Stone.

Update: Isabelle Johnson charged with 2nd-degree murder, abuse of corpse

Judicial Proceedings and Upcoming Court Schedule

Following her apprehension, Jules remained in police custody and appeared before a judge on Sunday for her first formal court proceeding.

Investigators have urged anyone possessing relevant information concerning the events of Saturday afternoon to contact the Watson Lake detachment directly to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

Case Detail Recorded Information Accused Individual Jennifer Jules (37) Named Victim Alvin Stone Charge Filed Second-degree murder Incident Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Next Court Appearance October 15, 2026

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