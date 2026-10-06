The driver of a pickup truck involved in a devastating multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and eight others injured in Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, was operating his vehicle on a license that had been revoked for medical reasons, according to local police.

A Chaotic Trail Across Delaware County

The sequence of collisions unfolded on a Saturday afternoon, stretching across a significant portion of Delaware County.

Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as 57-year-old John Ryan of Havertown. Police confirmed that Ryan died at the scene. Authorities believe Ryan experienced a medical emergency just prior to the incident, causing him to travel erratically and at a high rate of speed while sideswiping and striking multiple vehicles along West Chester Pike.

Surveillance footage captured the violent conclusion of the run, showing the pickup truck barreling down the street, colliding with stopped cars, flipping onto its side, and ultimately slamming into a U-Haul truck near the intersection with Eagle Road. Depending on the tracking of the various vehicles involved, reports across outlets noted that between 14 and 16 vehicles sustained damage during the high-speed route.

Community Impact and Festival Proximity

Debris and chaos defined the moments after the crash. Witness accounts gathered by local outlets painted a picture of sudden destruction. “It was just bang, bang, bang, bang, looked in my rearview mirror and cars were going left and right,” said Rob Rothacker of Bethlehem. Another bystander, Crissy McCallum, told reporters she heard a loud commotion and rushed outside to see a vehicle go airborne and assist someone who was hurt.

Photo: abc7chicago.com

Emergency crews transported eight individuals to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Viola confirmed that all hospitalized victims are expected to recover. West Chester Pike, also known as Route 3, was temporarily shut down for the ensuing police investigation but has since fully reopened to traffic.