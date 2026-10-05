Joël Dicker leads Todos Tus Libros adventure sales rankings

Joël Dicker’s comedic mystery novel La muy catastrófica visita al zoo leads the latest Spanish publishing sales rankings for adventure titles featured on Todos Tus Libros, outperforming historical and fantastic proposals.

Joël Dicker Leads Diverse Top Eight Rankings

Joël Dicker claims the top spot with a lighthearted, family-friendly mystery exploring a disastrous school outing.

Matt Dinniman secures two distinct positions on the ranking with his LitRPG series opener, Carl el Mazmorrero.

The top eight selection spans multiple subgenres, including 15th-century historical fiction in Valencia, post-war gothic mystery, and historical adventure in 1589 Santiago de Compostela.

Zoological Disasters and Generational Intrigues Lead the Rankings

Sitting comfortably at number one on the Todos Tus Libros sales charts, Joël Dicker’s La muy catastrófica visita al zoo (Alfaguara) approaches the adventure category through a lens of domestic chaos and gentle mystery. The narrative centers on a school excursion to a zoo that goes disastrously wrong. As the parents of young Joséphine attempt to piece together the sequence of events, their investigations unearth deeper social dynamics, educational differences, and unexpected conflicts.

Dicker leans into humor rather than high-stakes peril, crafting a narrative accessible across generations. The source text notes that the project stands out for combining an approachable mystery with observations on inclusive education and modern convivencia. It beats out heavier historical epics and speculative fiction titles by capturing a wide, multigenerational readership looking for light intrigue.

Photo: es.accio.com

Matt Dinniman Adapts Video Game Mechanics into Fiction

Moving from the zoo to an interstellar broadcast arena, Matt Dinniman claims the second spot with Carl el Mazmorrero (Nova). The novel translates modern role-playing video game mechanics into traditional print fiction, a genre commonly known as LitRPG. Following an alien invasion that effectively wipes out known civilization, protagonist Carl—a veteran of the United States Coast Guard—finds himself thrust into a brutal, televised underground dungeon alongside Princess Donut, his ex-girlfriend’s cat.

Survival in Dinniman’s universe demands more than physical endurance; participants must constantly cater to the whims of an extraterrestrial viewing audience to secure resources. The first volume of the saga bridges dark humor with high-velocity action and mathematical game logic.

Trade, Pestilence, and Architectural Ambition in Historical Fiction

Shifting from contemporary satire and sci-fi to medieval and early modern trade, Juan Francisco Ferrándiz occupies the third position with La Lonja de la Seda (Grijalbo). Set in 15th-century Valencia during a golden era fueled by Mediterranean commerce, the novel examines the socio-political friction sparked by the construction of the iconic Silk Exchange. Ferrándiz centers his plot on the idea that raising a monumental commercial edifice can easily destabilize the precarious balance between ruling elites, manual laborers, and those striving to escape their social class.

Further down the timeline, Francisco Narla commands the fourth position with Santiago (Istoría). Set in the plague-ridden, war-torn landscape of 1589, Narla’s narrative captures a Santiago de Compostela hollowed out by religious fractures and economic decline. Against the backdrop of Philip II’s sprawling imperial tensions, a soldier without a country embarks on a final pilgrimage seeking redemption. The release closes Narla’s compostelano cycle, following previous works such as Ultreia and Suseia.

Carlos Ruiz Zafón Explores Supernatural Dread in Coastal Village

Carlos Ruiz Zafón’s enduring footprint on Spanish-language literature remains visible as El Príncipe de la Niebla (Austral) claims the fifth position. Published with a preliminary study and educational materials by David Viñas Piquer, the novel transports the Carver family to a quiet coastal Atlantic village to escape the shadows of World War II. Siblings Max and Alicia, alongside their local friend Roland, soon realize that their new home harbors an ominous entity known as the Prince of Mist. The story blends adolescent coming-of-age tropes with supernatural dread.

Closing out the tracked upper tier, Dan Brown’s El último secreto takes the sixth slot by dispatching symbologist Robert Langdon to Prague. Langdon travels to the Czech capital to support scientist Katherine Solomon as she prepares a landmark publication regarding human consciousness. When a sudden murder disrupts their plans and both Katherine and her manuscript vanish, the academic visit transforms into a high-stakes urban manhunt across historical European architecture.

Rank Title Author Genre / Subgenre Publisher 1 La muy catastrófica visita al zoo Joël Dicker Humorous Mystery / Family Alfaguara 2 Carl el Mazmorrero (Vol. 1) Matt Dinniman LitRPG / Sci-Fi Action Nova 3 La Lonja de la Seda Juan Francisco Ferrándiz Historical Fiction Grijalbo 4 Santiago Francisco Narla Historical Adventure Istoría 5 El Príncipe de la Niebla Carlos Ruiz Zafón Gothic / Youth Mystery Austral 6 El último secreto Dan Brown Conspiracy Thriller [Unspecified / Source Data]

The breadth of the current Todos Tus Libros classification demonstrates a publishing ecosystem where light contemporary comedy coexists comfortably with dark speculative fiction, medieval economics, and transnational conspiracies.