Join the Walking Football Event by JEF United Chiba (Dec 5)

JEF United Chiba will host a special “Walking Football supported by Furukawa Electric” event on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Fukuda Denshi Square, offering participants an inclusive, non-contact adaptation of the sport designed for all ages, genders, and physical abilities ahead of the J1 League fixture against Kashima Antlers.

Event Ties into Matchday Operations

Matchday Integration: The event directly ties into JEF United Chiba’s matchday operations, pairing morning community participation with the afternoon 2026/27 Meiji Yasuda J1 League Round 18 clash against Kashima Antlers.

The event directly ties into JEF United Chiba’s matchday operations, pairing morning community participation with the afternoon 2026/27 Meiji Yasuda J1 League Round 18 clash against Kashima Antlers. Ticketing Logistics: Participants receive a complimentary ticket to the subsequent Round 20 fixture against Cerezo Osaka on December 19, 2026, but must arrange their own admission for the December 5 Kashima fixture.

Walking Football Uses Non-Contact Rules

Walking football traces its origins back to July 2011 in England, where it was initially developed as a health initiative for older adults over 55. JEF United Chiba’s upcoming session operates under Japan Football Association (JFA) recommended rules, adapted specifically for the Japanese game with a strict “non-contact” mandate to ensure participants with diverse backgrounds or limited mobility can play without fear of injury.

The regulatory framework enforces specific movement parameters on the pitch. All participants must walk throughout the match, though fast walking is permitted. Heading the ball is strictly prohibited, and any physical contact between players results in an immediate stoppage. These codified restrictions lower the physical barrier to entry, permitting players with or without football experience to share the pitch.

Registration Opens for Free Session

The session runs from 10:30 to 12:00 JST at the Fukuda Denshi Square located in Chuo-ku, Chiba City. Participation is free of charge, with a maximum capacity set at 100 individuals. Should applications exceed capacity, JEF United Chiba will conduct a random drawing to determine the final participant list.

Applicants are required to register through the official J.League ID system by Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 23:59 JST. Each application permits up to four individuals, consisting of one primary representative and up to three additional participants. Preschool-aged children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, with the adult’s name specified in the application form’s remarks section.

Event Detail Specification Date Saturday, December 5, 2026 Time 10:30 – 12:00 JST Venue Fukuda Denshi Square (Chiba City) Capacity 100 participants (lottery system if oversubscribed) Cost Free Application Deadline November 3, 2026, 23:59 JST

Club Notifies Successful Applicants by Email

JEF United Chiba will notify successful applicants via email by Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The club advises applicants to configure their spam filters to accept incoming messages from the @jefunited.co.jp domain to ensure receipt of the selection notice.

Participants selected for the morning walking football session who wish to watch professional club action on the same day can attend the 2026/27 Meiji Yasuda J1 League Round 18 fixture between JEF United Chiba and Kashima Antlers, scheduled to kick off at 13:00 JST at the nearby stadium. The club explicitly notes that attendees must secure their own separate tickets for this afternoon league match. Participants receive event-exclusive merchandise and a complimentary ticket for the later J1 League Round 20 fixture against Cerezo Osaka on December 19, 2026.