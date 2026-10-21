Korea policy microloan subrogation receivables reach 2.89 trillion won, Maeil Business Newspaper reports

Korea policy microloan subrogation receivables reach 2.89 trillion won, Maeil Business Newspaper reports

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As policy-backed microloans for low-income and low-credit borrowers in South Korea face structural pressure, subrogation receivables become tied up in personal rehabilitation, debt adjustment, and bankruptcy proceedings, according to data from Maeil Business Newspaper.

Government Raises Contribution Rates to Mitigate Fund Depletion

  • Policy-backed microloan subrogation receivables tied to legal debt adjustments reached 2.89 trillion won, representing 62.4% of total outstanding claims.
  • Personal rehabilitation and Credit Counseling and Recovery Service adjustments account for 56.7% of the total balance, pointing to heavy multiple-debt burdens among vulnerable borrowers.
  • To mitigate guarantee fund depletion, the government raised financial institution contribution rates in April to expand annual funding from 4348억원 to 6321억원.

Personal Rehabilitation and Credit Adjustments Drive Subrogation Claims

Out of that total pool, personal rehabilitation claims reached 1.35 trillion won, or 29.1%. Credit Counseling and Recovery Service adjustments accounted for 1.28 trillion won, or 27.6%. Combined, these two categories represent 2.63 trillion won, or 56.7% of all subrogation claims.

Debt Adjustment Category Receivable Balance (KRW) Share of Total (%) Guaranty Cases
Personal Rehabilitation 1.35 trillion 29.1% 250,000
Credit Counseling and Recovery Service 1.28 trillion 27.6% 249,000
Other Debt Adjustments 163.4 billion 기타 43,000
Bankruptcy Proceedings 99.7 billion 기타 16,000

Multiple Borrowing Pressures on Vulnerable Households

The concentration of distressed debt inside state-backed programs highlights the ongoing vulnerability of low-income borrowers facing compounded liabilities. Data provided to lawmaker Park Hong-bae’s office shows that the number of policy microloan recipients who accumulated four or more additional loans grew from 14,050 individuals at the end of 2024 to 28,964 individuals by August.

Total outstanding balances for these heavy multiple-borrowers climbed from 245.7 billion won to 496.3 billion won over the same timeframe. As more beneficiaries lean on secondary financing to service primary debts, recovery rates drop, straining the underlying guarantee funds designed to protect commercial institutions from default losses.

Capital Rebalancing and Extended Repayment Terms

To prevent guarantee capacity from shrinking, regulators adjusted financial institution contribution requirements in April, increasing yearly contributions by 1973억원 to a total of 4348억원 to 6321억원. Concurrently, the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency introduced targeted restructuring measures in May.

Under the revised guidelines, Sunshine Loan subrogation debtors saw their initial split-repayment entry fee drop from 100,000 won to 50,000 won, while maximum repayment windows stretched from 10 years to 12 years. Parliamentary representatives maintain that enhanced post-lending oversight and early default detection remain necessary to safeguard public financial resources.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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