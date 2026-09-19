Kennedy Center Supporters Rally Amid Fears of Trump’s Demolition

District Judge Christopher Cooper has ordered that the Kennedy Center board loyal to Donald Trump cannot proceed with demolitions of the historic performing arts center without giving one month's notice, following an appeal by Democratic congresswoman Joyce Beatty amid rising legal tensions.

A federal court intervention has temporarily halted potential demolition plans at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Legal Battle Led by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty

The judicial order came in response to an appeal filed by Democratic congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who serves as one of the non-voting members of the board and has spearheaded a months-long legal battle against plans by Donald Trump to take total control of the institution.

For nearly two years, the president’s actions have thrown the cultural landmark into chaos and brought it to the brink of bankruptcy, according to the same reporting.

Controversy intensified after the board ordered the closure of the center, citing urgent renovation works. Donald Trump subsequently stated that the facility would be demolished unless a renovation took place that resulted in the building being dedicated to him. Public concern heightened further when a photo taken from outside Air Force One captured Trump examining a project document bearing the inscription Kennedy Center demoli (to) , as detailed by The Straits Times.

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In response to the visual evidence and the president’s statements, Congresswoman Beatty filed an appeal asking the judge to clearly order that the structure cannot be demolished, arguing that the materials prove the administration is actively considering tearing down the entire building. While Judge Cooper did not grant an immediate emergency hearing, he prohibited arbitrary demolitions and asked the involved parties for a status update by September 23.

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White House Stance and Artist Protests

Addressing the ongoing dispute, the White House stated that for years Democrats have let the Kennedy Center rot and, as President Trump said, without his intervention, it would continue its inexorable decline, though it provided no further clarifications regarding the project document examined by the president in the photograph.

Meanwhile, the management conflict has triggered widespread pushback from the artistic community. The indie pop band Matt Pond PA canceled a scheduled concert in the portion of the Kennedy Center still open to the public, explaining on Instagram that their performance would appear to support the administration’s actions.

That cancellation forms part of a broader trend where numerous artists have ended decades-long collaborations and called off performances in protest. Financial support has also suffered, with ticket sales and donations plunging after the board had Trump’s name added to the facility’s facade last December—a modification later removed following a judicial ruling in May that the president appears determined to contest.

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Next Legal Steps and Court Deadlines

With District Judge Cooper setting a deadline for September 23 for both parties to provide updates on the matter, the immediate future of the historic performing arts center hinges on upcoming filings. While the court order successfully blocks sudden structural teardowns without a 30-day notice window, the broader dispute over facility management, naming rights, and governance remains active as the legal tug-of-war continues.

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