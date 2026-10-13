Paris-Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has signed a new contract with the French club, cementing a long-term project that also includes fresh terms for key players Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, and Senny Mayulu.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Valuation: The departure of high-earning or under-utilized talents like Bradley Barcola—sold to Liverpool for £123m—opens up concrete target shares for incoming profiles like Mika Godts and Ferran Torres.

Continuity on the Technical Board and Training Pitch

Since Luis Enrique joined PSG in 2023, the composition of the technical staff has remained remarkably stable. Assistant Joaquin Valdes has been alongside Luis Enrique since their Barcelona B days, acting as the personal sounding board who helps keep his boss grounded. Rafel Pol handles strategy and acts as second in command as another constant presence.

Methods used for training both on and off the pitch have experienced minimal changes throughout Luis Enrique’s three years at the club. The players are not shown a huge amount of videos, but there is a big screen on the training pitch to correct players and two cranes for the coaches to see everything from a height. But the luxury of depth has changed, proving key during the previous campaign.

Metric / Staff Detail Assistant Coach Joaquin Valdes (since Barcelona B days) Strategy & Second in Command Rafel Pol Recent Major Departures Bradley Barcola (£123m to Liverpool), Gonzalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in Notable Arrivals Ferran Torres, Mika Godts

Managing Depth and Rest Ahead of European Fixtures

Luis Enrique can now regularly leave out a couple of key players from his matchday squad without the team suffering. For the victory against Le Mans on Saturday, Ousmane Dembele was left off the team sheet, following an earlier instance in the season when Lucas Digne was similarly omitted.

Against bigger opponents such as Manchester City and Barcelona, the starters arrive rested as a direct result of this rotation. Against Le Mans, the manager used eight players that would not start the bigger matches. With the match level, he introduced four of his star players to secure the victory.

Renewing the Attack with Hungry Profiles

The attack has been renewed after Gonzalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola, and Lee Kang-in all departed the French capital. Paris correspondent Dani Gil for the Spanish radio station COPE explained that Barcola could not be given the minutes he wanted after winning everything and securing a strong financial package, making room for players with greater hunger.

Mika Godts and Ferran Torres fit that description, as neither has yet won at club level what the departed players won. Although the coaching staff doubted whether Barcola could match the standards set by Dembele, his occasional flashes of brilliance proved persuasive enough for Liverpool to shell out £123m for his services.

Having navigated a challenging psychological period and built up his mental resilience to embrace the nickname “the Shark,” summer arrival Torres presents a more fascinating scenario. He experienced dissatisfaction at Barcelona during periods of infrequent playing time, even though the preceding season yielded his highest productivity. He also understands the prevailing dynamic in Paris: in a Luis Enrique side, the star is Luis Enrique, and the forward is content with that hierarchy.

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