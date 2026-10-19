Malaysia has successfully retained its prestigious World Health Organisation (WHO) validation for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis. The confirmation follows a rigorous assessment of the country’s public health achievements covering the period from 2021 to 2024, cementing a milestone that first made regional history six years ago.

In an official statement issued from Putrajaya, the Health Ministry noted that the successful re-validation reaffirms the landmark recognition Malaysia first secured in 2018. At that time, the Southeast Asian nation broke new ground by becoming the first country in the WHO Western Pacific Region to receive the validation, setting a high benchmark for regional maternal and child healthcare.

The sustained status reflects the long-term effectiveness of the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis programme. Integrated directly into the national healthcare infrastructure back in 1997, the initiative has steadily expanded access to quality screening, comprehensive treatment, and essential medical services for expecting mothers across the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad formally received the certificate and recognition on behalf of the nation during the 77th WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific meeting held in Manila on Monday, Oct 19.

Data and Public Health Benchmarks

During the 2021–2024 assessment window, public health data demonstrated consistently high performance across key clinical indicators. Screening coverage for both HIV and syphilis among pregnant women remained above 95% nationwide, while antiretroviral treatment coverage for expectant mothers living with HIV reached approximately 99%.

Malaysia retains WHO validation for eliminating mother-to-child HIV and syphilis transmission after 2021-2024 assessment. https://t.co/Rv578xszpQ pic.twitter.com/kzYKnulYtX — https://x.com/malaymail/status/2112133805561585758

Official figures for 2024 show that the mother-to-child HIV transmission rate stood at 1.52%, comfortably meeting the strict WHO target of keeping the rate below 2%. Meanwhile, the incidence of congenital syphilis—an infection passed from mother to child during pregnancy—was recorded at 10 cases per 100,000 live births. This figure sits well below the WHO elimination threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 live births.

The Health Ministry credited these outcomes to the unwavering dedication of healthcare personnel operating at all levels of the system. Officials also highlighted robust partnerships spanning government agencies, private healthcare providers, the Malaysian AIDS Council, civil society organizations, and local communities, alongside technical backing from the WHO.

Health authorities emphasized that ongoing efforts will focus on reinforcing early detection, continuous treatment, and diligent follow-up care for mothers and infants. Pregnant women continue to be strongly advised to seek antenatal care as early as possible in their pregnancies and to complete all recommended screening and treatment protocols.