Man sought after suspicious bags found near Disneyland entrance

Disneyland authorities and Anaheim police cleared the resort’s Esplanade area late Monday night, October 12, 2026, after security staff discovered two suspicious bags near a shuttle drop-off. A bomb squad investigation determined the items posed no explosive threat, and the park resumed normal operations without any injuries reported.

Suspicious Items Found Near Harbor Boulevard

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. when Disneyland employees identified two suspicious bags near the Harbor East Shuttle Area, an Esplanade location that links Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. According to Sgt. Eric Andersen of the Anaheim Police Department, the bags were positioned on a dolly. One satchel-style bag contained exposed wires and marbles, while a second nylon bag was sealed with duct tape and appeared to contain sharp, protruding objects.

Disneyland’s security team initially used a bomb-sniffing dog to examine the items, which did not alert to explosives. Despite this, police requested the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad to respond out of an abundance of caution, Sgt. Andersen said. Technicians ultimately determined the bags contained miscellaneous items, including Disney-branded crowns, belt buckles, and other metal objects. By 11:45 p.m., the scene was declared safe.

Photo: International Business Times UK

Police confirmed that the packages were reported near a fence at the Disneyland east entrance roundabout. Anaheim Fire and Rescue received a call regarding the situation at 11:10 p.m. Meanwhile, Matt Desmond, a content creator focusing on Disney, shared video updates shortly after 10 p.m. PDT noting that visitors were being guided through side exits rather than front gates. Sarah Saryan posted on social media to clarify that there was no active shooter or demonstration taking place at the resort.

Guest Rerouting and Operational Impact

The discovery forced a significant change to foot traffic during the park’s busiest hour. As thousands of visitors attempted to exit the resort near midnight, police closed the Harbor Boulevard exits and the Esplanade. Rather than an evacuation, which would imply an emergency order to clear the premises, resort staff rerouted guests through the Downtown Disney District.

Photo: Disney Fanatic

Some guests reported confusion during the transition. One social media user on Reddit described the scene around 11:40 p.m. as chaos, noting a lack of communication from management as crowds were directed toward overflow paths near the park’s firehouse. While videos shared by the fan account The Disneylanders showed a heavy presence of police, helicopters, and drones, the park itself remained open and continued operations throughout the investigation.

The closure covered the Esplanade from Harbor Boulevard to the start of Downtown Disney, which serves as the usual pedestrian route for guests walking toward nearby hotels. A Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson in Florida referred inquiries back to Disneyland in California, while upper management at the resort did not issue public statements regarding the incident.

Police Investigation Into Intentional Placement

While the items were deemed non-threatening, investigators believe they were intentionally placed to appear suspicious. Anaheim police are currently reviewing surveillance footage and witness accounts to identify a man suspected of leaving the packages at the bus roundabout. As of Tuesday morning, authorities have not released images or identified a suspect.

Suspicious items with exposed wires found near Disneyland entrance

The incident has drawn attention to ongoing discussions regarding the regulation of Harbor Boulevard. Because the area is public property rather than private resort land, activity on the sidewalks is managed by the city of Anaheim. Some visitors have previously expressed concerns about the environment outside the gates, noting a stark contrast to the controlled atmosphere inside the park. However, city officials have not announced any new enforcement measures in response to Monday night’s bomb squad response.