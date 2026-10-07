Microsoft and Nvidia Launch Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and Laptop Ultra

Microsoft and Nvidia launched the $5,999 Surface RTX Spark Dev Box and $2,599 Surface Laptop Ultra in San Francisco on Wednesday, introducing custom Arm-based silicon, 128GB of unified memory, and local AI agent software ahead of an October 16 shipping date.

Microsoft and Nvidia Launch Surface Laptop Ultra

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took the stage together during a fireside chat hosted by Sriram Krishnan, a former White House AI official, tracing a partnership where Huang remarked that NVIDIA was founded because of Windows.

The headline hardware release is the Surface Laptop Ultra, a professional machine starting at $2,599.99 for the 5120-core GPU and 18-core CPU configuration, and $3,699.99 for the 6144-core GPU and 20-core CPU model. Available in Platinum and Nightfall colorways, preorders opened immediately, with general availability slated for October 16 alongside similar machines from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Alongside it, Microsoft introduced the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a compact desktop configuration designed for 24/7 operation that starts at $5,999 and ships in the U.S. this November.

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Surface Laptop Ultra Features High AI Performance

The hardware delivers up to one petaflop of FP4 AI performance and supports up to 128GB of unified memory dynamically shared between the CPU and GPU in configurations that also include options for 64GB or 16GB of RAM.

The Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch mini-LED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, a bigger haptic touchpad, and a 4.5-pound aluminum chassis equipped with a standardized magnetic USB-C charging connector called magnetic connect. Creators gain access to 5th-generation Tensor Cores with NVFP4 support, hardware-accelerated AV1, and 4:2:2 video encode and decode, while gamers can utilize DLSS and RTX ray tracing. According to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, the Blackwell RTX Spark GPU packed into the machine matches the processing capacity of Nvidia’s $250 million DGX-1 data center server from 2016.

As part of the Project Zenith family of devices, the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is optimized for running local AI, including models exceeding 120B parameters, and ships with a developer-optimized Windows 11 Pro setup including Visual Studio Code, Git, GitHub CLI, GitHub Copilot, WSL, Python, and Node.

Microsoft Updates Software for AI Agent Containment

On the software side, Microsoft is moving Microsoft Execution Containers to general availability to provide containment for agents. Rather than allowing an agent unrestricted access to the computer, Pavan Davuluri, Executive Vice President of Windows and Devices, detailed that creators specify permissions such as network or file access, which are subsequently enforced by Windows.

Photo: CNBC

Microsoft is also updating its Windows 11 device setup experience to help people get started quickly with open-source OpenClaw AI agent software, and Davuluri announced that Meta is bringing its Muse personal agent to Windows. Demonstrations showed users taking quick actions directly from the search bar on Windows 11, such as arranging windows, taking screenshots, and sending texts.

“We have reinvented the computer as we know it.” Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Market Positioning and Industry Reception

The launch reflects an industry push to build the OS for hybrid intelligence, combining the power of the PC and the cloud.

However, analysts have raised questions regarding battery life and power consumption. The Surface Laptop Ultra requires a 140W power adapter, leading industry analysts like Technalysis principal Bob O’Donnell to question consumer willingness to spend heavily on local AI hardware when cloud alternatives exist, while others noted uncertainties surrounding sustained off-grid performance and flight compatibility.