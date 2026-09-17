NBC News Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles Kills Three

NBC4 Chopper’s Final Moments: A Blaring Alarm, Loss of Altitude and Panic in Los Angeles September 17, 2026

A routine Tuesday evening news assignment in the skies above Los Angeles turned catastrophic when an NBC4 news helicopter violently shook, sounded a low rotor RPM warning horn, and plummeted from the sky. The tragedy on September 16, 2026, claimed the lives of veteran pilot George Marciniw, experienced aerial reporter Eliana Moreno, and a pedestrian on the ground near Chatsworth warehouses.

Inside the Cockpit: The Final Livestream Seconds The horrifying sequence of events played out in real-time on a public livestream, capturing the chaotic final moments aboard the KNBC-TV aircraft. As the helicopter hovered to cover a nearby deadly bus crash, the low rotor RPM annunciator horn blared insistently for a couple of seconds. “Uh, oh,” veteran reporter Eliana Moreno shouted, reacting instantly to the mechanical alarm as the engine’s power noticeably slowed. “Pull,” a panicked Moreno urged her colleague. “You can’t pull up?” Violent shaking wracked the cabin, the siren wailed once more, and the digital feed abruptly cut out just as the helicopter impacted the ground near Chatsworth warehouses at approximately 7 p.m.

The Ground Impact and Immediate Aftermath The sudden drop and subsequent crash triggered a catastrophic explosion that sent local residents scrambling for cover. Debris and flying shrapnel rained down on the surrounding streets, while four vehicles parked near the impact zone instantly caught fire. Photo: nypost.com Eyewitness accounts paint a grim picture of the scene. Local resident Sevanesian described the incident to reporters, calling it “one of the most violent fires I have ever seen,” while recalling how three nearby individuals were “screaming uncontrollably” at the devastation unfolding before them. Emergency responders arrived to find a massive inferno consuming the wreckage. Tragically, the disaster was not confined to the aircraft; authorities confirmed that a pedestrian on the ground was killed alongside Marciniw and Moreno.

Investigating the Cause: What the Experts Are Saying Pilot George Marciniw brought immense experience to the cockpit, having logged more than 14,000 flight hours throughout his career. View this post on Instagram about helicopter crash angeles kills, NBC4 helicopter crash Chatsworth From Instagram — related to helicopter crash angeles kills, NBC4 helicopter crash Chatsworth Yet, the specific audio-visual signatures captured on the livestream—particularly the warning horn signaling dangerously low rotor revolutions per minute—have drawn immediate analysis from aviation professionals. Zoey Tur, a veteran helicopter pilot, noted that initial visual and auditory signs point directly toward a sudden engine failure. Helicopter operations in urban environments leave pilots with remarkably little recourse when mechanical trouble strikes at low altitudes. With limited glide distance and split-second decision windows, rotary aircraft experiencing power loss face unforgiving physics.