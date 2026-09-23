New Approach Restores Airway Barrier in Cystic Fibrosis

Researchers at the University of Geneva have discovered that restoring the respiratory protective barrier in cystic fibrosis patients can be achieved by targeting connexin 43 protein activity or hydrating the airway surface. Published in scientific journals including Communications Biology, this breakthrough prevents pathogenic bacteria from colonizing lung tissue.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic condition that affects roughly one in every 2,500 births across Europe, severely limiting quality of life and long-term pulmonary health. While modern therapeutics target specific mutations of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, many patients remain vulnerable to persistent, chronic pulmonary infections. A team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has identified a novel cellular mechanism governing airway defense, offering potential therapeutic pathways that bypass traditional genetic limitations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Anchor Points: Abnormal activation of the connexin 43 protein creates sticky anchor points on lung cell surfaces where dangerous bacteria easily attach.

Abnormal activation of the connexin 43 protein creates sticky anchor points on lung cell surfaces where dangerous bacteria easily attach. The Hydration Effect: Simply adding a layer of liquid to the airway surface can tighten cell junctions and block bacterial colonization, regardless of CFTR gene mutation status.

Simply adding a layer of liquid to the airway surface can tighten cell junctions and block bacterial colonization, regardless of CFTR gene mutation status. Repurposing Existing Molecules: Researchers successfully used synthetic mimetic peptides—compounds already undergoing clinical evaluation in dermatology and oncology—to correct these cellular defects in 3D lung models.

Uncovering the Connexin 43 Mechanism in Airway Epithelial Cells

Despite significant pharmaceutical advancements, chronic pulmonary infections remain a persistent clinical hurdle in managing cystic fibrosis. Previous investigations led by Marc Chanson, full professor in the Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, established that patient vulnerability stems from abnormal adhesion sites on respiratory cells. To unpack this, the team examined the role of connexin 43, a protein typically responsible for intercellular communication and active primarily during tissue regeneration.

In respiratory tissues affected by cystic fibrosis, connexin 43 remains abnormally active, driving a cascade of structural cellular dysfunctions. According to Mehdi Badaoui, senior lecturer at UNIGE and first author of the study published in Communications Biology, prolonged activity of this protein alters cell communication, disrupts cellular orientation, and progressively degrades tissue integrity. By blocking connexin 43 in advanced 3D cell models derived from human lungs, the team successfully restored spatial organization and prevented the formation of bacterial anchor points.

Hydration as a Universal Defense Strategy

Parallel investigations from the Geneva team, published in a special issue of the journal Cells, highlight the protective role of airway hydration. The disease is primarily driven by mutations in the CFTR gene, which regulates transmembrane water movement and results in thick, dehydrated mucus that fails to clear pathogens. When the research team introduced a simple film of liquid or physiological saline solution to an in vitro respiratory epithelium model, the results were striking.

Les voies respiratoires et la mucoviscidose

“We observed a similar response in both cases: the presence of liquid, whatever its composition, restored the airways and protected them from infection,” notes Juliette Simonin, post-doctoral fellow and first author of the hydration study. Surface hydration effectively tightens the intercellular junctions of the epithelial monolayer, preventing bacterial colonization even when mutated CFTR proteins fail to function normally. This offers a promising therapeutic avenue that could benefit patients ineligible for current targeted triple-therapies.

Summary of Research Approaches to Restoring Airway Defenses Research Approach Primary Mechanism Experimental Model Target Outcome Mimetic Peptides Inhibition of connexin 43 protein activity 3D Human Lung Cell Models Prevents formation of bacterial anchor points and corrects cellular polarity. Surface Hydration Rehydration of epithelial mucus layer via saline or liquid films In Vitro Respiratory Epithelium Models Tightens intercellular junctions and blocks pathogen colonization independently of CFTR mutation type.

Funding and Research Transparency

The foundational research was conducted at the University of Geneva, drawing on resources from the Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism, the Geneva Centre for Inflammation Research, and the Departments of Medicine and Microbiology and Molecular Medicine. The in vitro epithelial model utilized in these investigations previously earned the UNIGE 3R Prize in 2021 for advancing methods that reduce animal experimentation in preclinical testing.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Moving Toward Comprehensive Care

As academic teams continue to evaluate mimetic peptides and mucosal hydration strategies, the horizon for cystic fibrosis treatment expands beyond mutation-specific modulators. By addressing structural barrier defects at a fundamental molecular and biophysical level, these discoveries point toward universal interventions capable of shielding vulnerable respiratory tracts from chronic bacterial invasion.

References

Badaoui, M., et al. (2026). Cx43 levels guide apicobasal polarity in regenerating airway epithelial cells. Communications Biology. DOI: 10.1038/s42003-026-10413-7

UNIGE Medias. Retrieved from unige.ch

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions about a medical condition.