Ozempic and Wegovy Lawsuits Allege GLP-1 Drugs Cause Vision Loss

Hundreds of federal lawsuits allege that blockbuster GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy caused severe vision loss, specifically non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Plaintiffs claim manufacturers failed to adequately warn patients and physicians of these permanent ocular risks, prompting coordinated multidistrict litigation.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: Medications like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) mimic natural gut hormones to regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite.

Medications like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) mimic natural gut hormones to regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. NAION: A serious medical condition involving reduced blood flow to the optic nerve, potentially resulting in sudden, permanent vision impairment.

A serious medical condition involving reduced blood flow to the optic nerve, potentially resulting in sudden, permanent vision impairment. Mass Tort Coordination: Federal courts have consolidated individual claims into multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3163) to streamline pre-trial proceedings.

The Legal Landscape and Multidistrict Litigation Growth

The legal scrutiny facing manufacturers of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists intensified following a rapid expansion of personal injury claims. According to reports tracked by Reuters and legal filings detailed by Levin Papantonio, approximately 3,000 cases were logged against manufacturers like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. These filings broadly divide into two categories. A larger wave of litigation focuses on alleged gastrointestinal complications such as gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis. Concurrently, a distinct docket gathers around allegations of vision-threatening eye conditions.

Federal court action crystallized in December 2025 when the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation established MDL No. 3163. This consolidation specifically targets lawsuits alleging that semaglutide and related medications caused NAION. By February 2026, judicial oversight deepened when the Hon. Karen Spencer Marston entered a case management order. This order appointed attorneys to the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee, naming legal leaders such as Cameron Stephenson to steer discovery, coordinate nationwide strategy, and advance the plaintiffs’ claims through federal court.

Clinical Context: Understanding NAION and GLP-1 Mechanisms

Simultaneously, the broader gastrointestinal litigation centers on delayed gastric emptying. Gastroparesis impairs the normal mechanical churning of the stomach. Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), continuously monitor post-market surveillance data to evaluate these adverse event reports against proven metabolic benefits.

Overview of GLP-1 Litigation Categories and Legal Milestones Litigation Category Primary Alleged Condition Key Legal Milestone Gastrointestinal Claims Gastroparesis / Stomach Paralysis Thousands of individual filings managed alongside mass tort updates. Ocular Claims NAION / Permanent Vision Loss MDL No. 3163 established in December 2025; PEC appointed February 2026.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Outlook for Patient Safety and Litigation

As the legal proceedings in MDL No. 3163 progress through federal court, the intersection of widespread metabolic therapy and complex adverse events demands rigorous scientific scrutiny.

Photo: levinlaw.com

References

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. MDL No. 3163 Transfer Order and Docket Proceedings.

Reuters. Mass Tort Tracking and Pharmaceutical Litigation Reports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or legal advice. Patients should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding any medical concerns or treatment modifications.