New BMW 3 Series ICE Production Begins at Dingolfing Plant

The new-generation 3 Series has officially entered production at the BMW Group’s Dingolfing facility, introducing internal combustion engine (ICE) variants with outputs reaching up to 443 horsepower. This industrial pivot runs parallel to the Munich plant’s conversion to a production unit dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles.

Strategic Operational Takeaways Industrial Capital Allocation: BMW has invested approximately 1 billion euros across its Dingolfing and Munich facilities to develop a new production line in the body shop and integrate the new 3 Series into existing assembly and paint areas. Pricing Architecture: Orders opened on September 30, with German market entry pricing set at 49,900 euros for the entry-level 318, scaling to 80,900 euros for the high-performance M350 xDrive. Core Volume Exposure: Representing over 22% of global sales volumes in 2025 alongside the 4 Series, the newly launched combustion and mild-hybrid iterations are a major part of the BMW range.

Industrial Redesign and Platform Differentiation at Dingolfing

Occupying a 300-hectare footprint, the Dingolfing plant remains the largest BMW Group factory in Europe. The integration of the traditional drivetrain 3 Series required structural updates to the body shop while leaving final assembly and paint shops shared across the existing 4 Series and 5 Series mix. Here is the engineering math: the new combustion variant measures 4,765 mm in length, outstretching its predecessor by 52 mm while maintaining an almost identical footprint to its electric counterpart.

Visual divergence between the platforms is subtle. The thermal variant retains a slightly longer hood, distinct front radiator apertures below the license plate mounting point, and an overall height of 1,455 mm—25 mm lower than the electric model. Wheel configurations span 18 to 20 inches for the fuel-powered variants, compared to 19 to 21 inches for the electric sedan. Inside, the cabin adopts the BMW Panoramic iDrive display framework spanning pillar-to-pillar, anchoring a 17.9-inch central touchscreen tilted toward the driver.

Drivetrain Specifications and Mild-Hybrid Architecture

Under the hood, the combustion lineup relies on updated four-cylinder and six-cylinder powerplants augmented by 48V mild-hybrid technology. The base BMW 318 utilizes a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder generating 156 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, clocking a 0 to 100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds. Stepping up to the BMW 320 lifts output to 211 horsepower and 330 Nm, reducing the sprint time to 7.4 seconds with a combined fuel consumption metric of 7.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

At the apex of the initial combustion portfolio sits the BMW M350 xDrive. This variant deploys a 3.0-liter inline-six pushing 443 horsepower and 580 Nm of torque through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The performance flagship achieves a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration run in 4.1 seconds. An integrated electric motor within the 48V mild-hybrid assembly contributes an additional 18 horsepower to allow a more dynamic response during acceleration.

Model Variant Engine Displacement Power Output Max Torque 0-100 km/h Time German Base Price BMW 318 2.0L 4-Cylinder 156 HP 250 Nm 9.5 s 49,900 € BMW 320 2.0L 4-Cylinder 211 HP 330 Nm 7.4 s 54,900 € BMW M350 xDrive 3.0L 6-Cylinder 443 HP 580 Nm 4.1 s 80,900 €

Supply Chain Localization and Regional Rollout Economics

Component sourcing for these powertrains is clustered across Central Europe. Core mechanical components for both internal combustion and electric configurations originate from the Austrian manufacturing hub in Steyr, while batteries are shipped from the newly commissioned facility in Irlbach-Strasskirchen. Advanced Level 2 driver assistance features, including the Motorway Assistant allowing hands-free operation up to 130 km/h, will deploy across 21 states, excluding Romania.

Christoph Schröder, director of the BMW plant in Dingolfing, noted that thermal variants were embedded directly into existing production structures and the model would be produced on the same assembly line with the 4 Series and 5 Series as part of a flexible approach.