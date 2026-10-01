Austria Introduces New Package Tax for Major Online Retailers

Starting October 1, 2026, major e-commerce platforms operating in Austria with an annual turnover exceeding 100 million euros must comply with a national package tax, adding a 2.40-euro surcharge inclusive of VAT to consumer orders.

How E-Commerce Giants are Implementing the Surcharge

The newly minted package tax, officially known as the Paketsteuer, requires high-volume Versandhändler to remit two euros plus 20 percent VAT—totaling 2.40 euros—to the Austrian government for domestic deliveries. Retailers were given the operational choice to levy this charge per package or per single transaction.

Amazon began notifying Austrian customers ahead of the launch that the 2.40-euro fee would appear as a distinct line item at checkout before order finalization. According to detailed platform guidance, the charge applies once per order irrespective of how many individual parcels or items the shipment requires. The levy extends beyond standard inventory to encompass third-party sellers utilizing the Amazon Marketplace, as well as goods shipped to residential addresses, pickup stations, and automated lockers. Digital goods like e-books and software, alongside recurring deliveries under Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program after the initial shipment, remain exempt from the fee.

Otto Austria has similarly structured the fee at 2.40 euros per order, positioning it alongside traditional shipping costs. While the federal Ministry of Finance maintains that tax liability remains intact once a parcel has been successfully delivered—meaning retailers cannot reclaim the tax from the state upon a partial customer return—some major players are absorbing the loss to maintain customer goodwill. Both Otto Austria and Zalando confirmed plans to fully reimburse the 2.40-euro levy to customers who execute prompt, complete returns of an entire order.

The Scope of Affected Platforms and the Single Alternative

According to the Austrian Trade Association (Handelsverband), the national levy directly ensnares 16 major online retail corporations and digital marketplaces. The roster of impacted multinationals includes dominant e-commerce heavyweights such as Amazon, Temu, Zalando, AliExpress, and Shein, alongside specialized operations like Shop-Apotheke, Ebay.at and Ebay.de, Otto, Best Secret, MediaMarkt, Apple, Universal, Ikea, XXXLutz, and Refurbed. Beyond these large corporations, roughly 4,000 domestic Austrian businesses that rely on major online marketplaces to distribute goods to consumers find themselves swept into the regulatory framework.

Amidst the widespread corporate compliance, a notable exception has emerged within the domestic market. The online shopping platform shöpping, owned by the Austrian Post, operates below the 100 million euro revenue threshold that triggers the mandate. Consequently, the platform is actively marketing itself to cost-conscious consumers as a paketsteuerfreie alternative.

Economic Projections and Political Pushback

The Austrian Ministry of Finance projects that the package tax will generate approximately 280 million euros annually. State officials intend for these revenues to partially offset a reduction in value-added tax rates applied to selected staple foods that took effect on July 1. However, the retail industry has met the policy with intense hostility, warning of inevitable revenue contractions and diminished consumer purchasing power.

The Austrian Trade Association is currently coordinating with Ecommerce Europe, the continental umbrella organization, to file a formal internal market complaint with the European Commission with the ultimate goal of triggering formal infringement proceedings against Austria. Meanwhile, individual corporations are preparing independent legal challenges. Otto Austria chief Harald Gutschi has estimated that up to ten major retail entities will formally appeal their tax assessments, arguing that the domestic levy is entirely redundant given broader European Union regulatory shifts.

Gutschi pointed out that the European Union has recently introduced continent-wide measures aimed at curbing the influx of low-cost parcels. A flat EU customs duty of three euros for items originating in third countries took effect in July, and a forthcoming EU handling fee of two euros per article is scheduled to launch in November.

Navigating the New Checkout Reality

For shoppers utilizing Amazon, the mechanics of the tax include specific provisions for business transactions and returns. Commercial buyers who input a validated Austrian or EU VAT identification number directly at checkout bypass the surcharge entirely, though account-stored identification numbers do not automatically apply. Furthermore, Amazon Prime membership status does not waive the fee, as shipping cost coverage is distinct from a government-mandated tax.

The financial equation surrounding returns is straightforward yet unforgiving for consumers who utilize selection buying. If an entire order is returned or canceled before dispatch, the 2.40-euro fee is refunded. However, if a customer orders an item in multiple sizes and retains even a single piece, the tax is non-refundable. As these compliance costs settle into the daily routine of online shopping, the broader question remains whether consumers will alter their digital consumption habits or simply absorb the added cost of convenience.