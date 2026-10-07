New Clitoral Reconstruction Technique Restores Sexual Function After Vulvar Cancer Surgery

A novel clitoral reconstruction procedure developed at Radboudumc in the Netherlands offers women undergoing vulvar cancer surgery a 90 percent chance of regaining clitoral orgasms. The 15-minute surgical refinement addresses a gap in female sexual healthcare following the advent of penile reconstruction in 1987.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Restoring Sensation: Surgeons release and reposition nerve bundles during cancer removal, utilizing a buccal mucosa graft that matches vulvar tissue to recreate the clitoral tip.

Surgeons release and reposition nerve bundles during cancer removal, utilizing a buccal mucosa graft that matches vulvar tissue to recreate the clitoral tip. Recovery Timeline: While initial weeks involve heightened or reduced sensitivity, most patients achieve functional recovery and sensation comparable to pre-surgery levels within one year.

While initial weeks involve heightened or reduced sensitivity, most patients achieve functional recovery and sensation comparable to pre-surgery levels within one year. Clinical Expansion: The technique is currently rolling out across all nine specialized vulvar cancer hospitals in the Netherlands, with international specialists already undergoing training.

Surgical Innovation Closing a Healthcare Gap

Reconstructive options for patients losing genital tissue to malignancy have historically been skewed toward male anatomy. The first penile reconstruction surgery took place in 1987. It took nearly forty years for a comparable anatomical restoration to emerge for female patients facing partial clitoral resection.

Gynecologic oncologist Mieke ten Eikelder and plastic surgeon Tim Nijhuis spearheaded the development at Radboudumc in Nijmegen. Previously, standard oncological protocol dictated that surgeons simply closed the surgical wound after tumor extraction. The remaining clitoral tissue vanished beneath a layer of skin, leaving quality of life and sexual health largely unaddressed.

Approximately 450 women receive a vulvar cancer diagnosis annually in the Netherlands, with the clitoris or adjacent structures involved in roughly one-quarter of those cases. The newly engineered reconstruction adds a mere 15 minutes to the primary oncological operation, minimizing added physiological stress under anesthesia while targeting long-term survivorship quality.

Clinical Parameter Surgical Intervention Details Primary Indication Partial clitoral resection due to vulvar malignancy Graft Material Buccal mucosa Procedure Duration Adds approximately 15 minutes to tumor removal surgery Efficacy Rate 90% of initial patients achieved clitoral orgasm post-recovery Full Recovery Window Recovery is generally optimal after 1 year

Nationwide Implementation and Clinical Trial Expansion

The breakthrough has transitioned from an initial single-center initiative into a nationwide scientific research program across the Netherlands. All nine medical centers that treat vulvar cancer in the country are participating. Financial backing from the Dutch Cancer Society allows researchers to systematically track whether the intervention reliably improves long-term sexual function and quality of life.

Beyond its primary application in oncology, the surgical team projects that the technique holds potential for individuals who have suffered genital mutilation. Nijhuis and Ten Eikelder are currently training specialists from other countries.

Initial data drawn from the first cohort of 23 patients demonstrate robust functional outcomes. Ninety percent of these women successfully achieved clitoral orgasms following a recovery period typically spanning between three and six months. Although sensory normalization fluctuates during the early healing phases, sensation largely stabilizes at pre-surgical baselines by the one-year mark.

When to Consult a Doctor

While the initial metrics from Radboudumc are promising, investigators underscore that further study is needed. Researchers are currently working with other Dutch hospitals to determine whether the reconstruction truly improves sexual function and quality of life, and how the technique can be safely integrated into everyday clinical care.

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