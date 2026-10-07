Elliot Froidevaux and Joanne Nixon conquer Hong Kong endurance sports

Elliott Froidevaux, a 51-year-old ultra-runner and coach, and his 53-year-old sister Joanne Nixon, a marathoner and Hyrox competitor, continue to conquer grueling endurance events in Hong Kong while in their 50s, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Conquering the Hong Kong Four Trails Ultra Challenge

In the punishing world of Hong Kong endurance sports, few events command as much respect as the Hong Kong Four Trails Ultra Challenge (HK4TUC), a grueling 298km test across the city’s major trail networks. Elliot Froidevaux has conquered the notoriously difficult challenge twice. Yet, his path to the elite trail running community was forged through a complete lifestyle overhaul. Moving away from his former habits as a 100kg heavy smoker, the Swiss-born, Hong Kong-raised athlete transitioned into a competitive coach and ultra-distance specialist.

Family Resilience and Midlife Reinvention

Standing alongside Froidevaux is his older sister, Joanne Nixon. At 53 years old, Nixon has built an extensive endurance résumé that features countless half-marathons, 12 full marathons, and demanding multi-terrain tests such as the Oxfam Trailwalker, Action Asia, and Green Power races. For Nixon, turning to endurance sports served as a crucial psychological and physical retreat through family illness, a demanding career, and midlife reinvention. Together, the Swiss siblings continue to post competitive times across Hong Kong’s most unforgiving courses, proving that elite cardiovascular capacity and mental toughness can peak well past the traditional athletic prime.

Athlete Age Key Events & Achievements Background Elliot Froidevaux 51 HK4TUC (Finished twice), Ultra-marathons Former 100kg smoker, now elite coach and runner Joanne Nixon 53 12 marathons, Oxfam Trailwalker, Hyrox Corporate professional, endurance runner

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