NYT Strands Hints and Answers Today: September 25

For players tackling NYT Strands #936 on September 25, 2026, the puzzle centers on mathematical themes with the prompt “1 x 1, etc.” Featuring a spangram of SQUARENUMBER, this edition requires uncovering spelled-out numerical values like FOUR, NINE, TWENTYFIVE, THIRTYSIX, and EIGHTYONE across the grid.

Decoding the “1 x 1, etc.” Theme and Mathematical Clues

Playing the New York Times daily word games often requires shifting mindsets from standard vocabulary to lateral logic. Strands operates on a grid-filling mechanic where every single letter gets utilized, yet users begin without a pre-existing list of target words. For puzzle #936, the official theme “1 x 1, etc.” points directly toward arithmetic operations and powers. Unofficial hints clarify the connection further as values “multiplied by itself.”

When the grid layout stalls progress, the game features a loophole: uncovering any three words containing four or more letters unlocks a single theme clue. For this specific puzzle, auxiliary terms like FINE, NITE, BARE, MARE, FARE, TINT, and TONE serve as effective tokens to force reveals. However, the core challenge remains unscrambling the primary thematic entries.

Complete Answers and Spangram Layout for Strands #936

The solution set for game #936 relies entirely on spelled-out numerical values rather than general vocabulary. Players can brute-force their way through the grid by identifying these numeric strings, which span the board horizontally and vertically.

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FOUR: Located in the top-left corner.

Located in the top-left corner. NINE: Positioned immediately to the right of Four.

Positioned immediately to the right of Four. TWENTYFIVE: Completes the upper half of the puzzle board.

Completes the upper half of the puzzle board. THIRTYSIX: Positioned on the left side of the lower section.

Positioned on the left side of the lower section. EIGHTYONE: Anchored on the right side of the lower section.

Connecting these mathematical concepts is the primary spangram: SQUARENUMBER. To trace this spanning term, players start with the ‘S’ located four rows down on the far-left vertical edge, winding across the center rows and back.

Comparing Recent NYT Strands Puzzles and Mechanics

Compared to previous boards like game #935—which featured a home-and-garden theme anchored by the spangram BACKYARD and terms such as TREEHOUSE, SANDBOX, SWING, POOL, FORT, and TRAMPOLINE—game #936 demands a specific domain knowledge of math. While casual word-finders rely on pattern recognition for common nouns, arithmetic-based themes require a deliberate shift toward numerical terminology to clear the board efficiently.