Phoenix Contact CHARX Connect Advanced Integrates EV Charging Controller

Phoenix Contact has unveiled CHARX connect advanced, a specialized vehicle charging inlet designed to integrate the Direct Current (DC) charging controller directly into the vehicle hardware. Scheduled for market availability in the third quarter of 2026, the system aims to streamline heavy-duty and industrial electric vehicle architectures by eliminating external command units and auxiliary wiring interfaces.

Embedded Controller Architecture Cuts Component Count

The core innovation of the CHARX connect advanced system is the embedded controller architecture. Rather than relying on separate electronic control units to manage the charging session, the vehicle inlet itself handles the primary operations. Communication with the charging infrastructure is processed directly through the inlet via Power Line Communication (PLC) technology. This layout reduces overall component count and wiring harnesses within the vehicle, which in turn cuts potential electrical fault vectors during manufacturing and daily operation.

Targeting Heavy-Duty Transport and High-Power Demands

Engineered primarily for high-power applications, the system targets commercial and industrial transport sectors. These include battery-electric buses, heavy-duty freight trucks, industrial service vehicles, and off-road electric machinery. Under permanent operating conditions, the DC charging configuration handles up to 400 A. For applications requiring rapid energy replenishment over short durations, a Boost mode allows current delivery to reach up to 800 A. The nominal DC voltage threshold is rated at 1,000 V.

Modular Internal Connections and Maintenance Flexibility

The product portfolio includes both CCS Type 1 and Type 2 variants, accommodating various conductor cross-sections and flexible cable exit orientations. A key mechanical feature of the design is the modularity of its internal connections. Both the AC and DC internal cables connect via dedicated plug-in interfaces. This modular approach simplifies maintenance routines, allowing technicians to replace cables without removing permanently installed wiring harnesses.

Safety Standards, Cybersecurity, and Market Rollout

Additional operator-focused design elements include an integrated button to interrupt the charging cycle, a status LED indicator, and illumination around the connection zone to assist with visibility in low-light environments. On the software and protocol side, the internal controller supports DIN 70121 and ISO 15118 standards for DC charging management. Furthermore, the hardware is structured to meet safety functions up to Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL B) under the ISO 26262 standard, while incorporating design preparations to comply with UNECE R155 and R156 cybersecurity regulations. Phoenix Contact has confirmed that hardware samples are currently available for integration testing and technical verification by vehicle manufacturers.