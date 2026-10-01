Probation and Weekends in Jail for Texas Teacher Shelby Dawn Lashombe in Sex Case

Shelby Dawn Lashombe Sentenced to Probation for Improper Relationships With Underage Boys in Central Texas

Following a guilty plea to having sex with two boys she knew were younger than the legal age of consent, 25-year-old Shelby Dawn Lashombe received a sentence of six years of deferred adjudication probation and four weekends behind bars. Judge Thomas West of the 19th District Court approved the plea agreement on September 25, which also included a $1,000 fine and 60 days on a county prisoner detail.

The case centers on encounters Lashombe admitted to with two 16-year-old boys enrolled in West ISD and Axtell ISD. Because the legal age of consent in Texas is 17, Lashombe’s intercourse with the boys was statutorily nonconsensual.

Courtroom Testimony Reveals Divided Reactions From Victims’ Families

During the September 25 sentencing hearing, the courtroom was full of people supporting Lashombe. McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix presented a plea agreement that dismissed two sexual assault of a child charges in exchange for guilty pleas on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

The father of one of the boys testified in favor of leniency, telling Judge West that his son is in counseling, was not traumatized by the abuse, and is doing well in school. The father stated that he does not consider Lashombe a sexual predator and did not want her to go to jail or have a criminal record. Therapist Gabrielle White testified that Lashombe had matured since her arrest a year ago and developed symptoms of PTSD following an eight-hour stint in jail after her arrest.

Attorney Cody Cleveland argued during the proceedings that Lashombe had “no power as a teacher” over the boys because they attended different schools. “She is ready to move on with her life,” Cleveland said, adding that she was happy she would not be a convicted felon and does not have to register as a sex offender.

However, a different perspective emerged after the hearing had initially adjourned. The mother of the boy whose father testified in favor of Lashombe delivered a late victim impact statement after the judge reconvened the session. She told the court her son is not the same as before, stating he had withdrawn from family, stopped attending mass, and wanted to change schools. Describing the actions as calculated and predatory, she asserted that Lashombe had betrayed the trust placed in her as an educator and stole her son’s innocence.

Defending the way the matter was handled, Assistant District Attorney Will Hix pointed out that his office took into account the victim and the victim’s family, honored their preferences, and pursued the resolution they felt was appropriate for them. Under the terms of the deferred adjudication, successful completion of probation will result in the dismissal of the charges.

Employment Timeline and Regulatory Action by the Texas Education Agency

Lashombe received a Texas teaching certificate for math in 2023. She worked for West ISD in 2023-24, moved to Midway ISD in 2024-25, and joined Valley Mills ISD in the 2025-26 school year before her arrest in September 2025.

Former Marshall teacher sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years probation for improper relationsh…

Records show that West ISD reported Lashombe in February 2024 for an improper relationship with a student or minor, though the Texas Education Agency did not open a formal investigation. Following her arrest, Lashombe resigned from Valley Mills ISD. In January 2026, she gave up her certification permanently and was placed on the state’s Do Not Hire Registry, making her barred from employment in public schools.

The case unfolds against a backdrop of rising scrutiny regarding educator misconduct across the state. Data from the Texas Education Agency indicates that the agency is currently investigating more than 3,000 sexual misconduct complaints, opening an average of 250 new cases each month, with overall misconduct reports tripled in 2026 compared to 2025.

Judge Thomas West’s Judicial Background and Sentencing Discretion

Judge Thomas West, a Republican first elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024 with 68 percent of the vote, presided over the sentencing. Running on a platform of reducing the backlog of cases in the court and being “an impartial judge who strictly interprets the law and remains tough on crime to keep our families safe,” West previously worked as a McLennan County criminal prosecutor, a criminal defense attorney for a Waco law firm, and the municipal court prosecutor for the city of Lorena.

During the sentencing proceedings, Judge West remarked that he would have given Lashombe a heavier jail sentence had it not been for the statements provided by her therapist and the father of one of the victims. The second-degree felony charges are punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.