Rolon Ho Returns to Dança dos Famosos to Partner with Gracyanne Barbosa

Rolon Ho is officially back in the running for the 2026 season of the hit television competition “Dança dos Famosos,” broadcast during the “Domingão com Huck” program on Globo. Just days after his elimination alongside partner Kenya Sade during the repechage round on Sunday, April 13, 2026, the acclaimed choreographer and dancer was called back to the stage under entirely unexpected circumstances.

The swift return comes as a direct result of an injury sustained by Lucas Teo, who was originally paired with influencer and fitness icon Gracyanne Barbosa for the 2026 season. Realizing the sudden vacancy, production management approached Rolon Ho backstage immediately following his exit, giving the paraense artist a high-stakes “nova missão” to rescue the partnership and keep Barbosa in the running.

For Rolon Ho, the transition from eliminated contestant to fresh contender happened in a matter of hours. Speaking about the abrupt shift, the dancer noted the whirlwind nature of the recall.

“Foi tudo muito rápido. Eu saí do programa, saí do palco e, quando fui pelas coxias, já fui abordado pelos diretores pedindo para eu voltar no outro dia. Eu achava que era para ajudar os meus parceiros professores na montagem coreográfica, e aí foi que falaram que não, que era para eu montar uma coreografia para eu dançar. Fiquei assustado. Falei ‘com quem?’, e aí foi que falaram que era com a Gracyanne. Ao mesmo tempo, fiquei muito preocupado porque eu já tinha que montar a coreografia e apresentá-la no outro dia, e a gente fez tudo muito correndo para dar certo. E está dando, graças a Deus”, explained Rolon Ho, as reported by O Liberal.

A High-Stakes Partnership Built Overnight

The newly formed duo faces an intense logistical challenge as they prepare to conquer subsequent stages of the competition. Because the arrangement was finalized on short notice, the partnership’s longevity initially depends on how the transition unfolds, though they have thrown themselves into rigorous rehearsals to meet tight broadcast schedules.

Photo: oliberal.com

This development adds significant narrative weight to the 2026 competition, especially given both performers’ history with the franchise. Rolon Ho is widely recognized by viewers as the champion of the 2023 edition, where he claimed victory alongside actress Priscila Fantin. Meanwhile, Gracyanne Barbosa carries her own intense history with the program; during the 2025 season, she was forced to exit the show after suffering a severe knee injury and a tendon rupture during a lambada routine, an ordeal that required surgery and a prolonged rehabilitation period utilizing an adiantador (walker).

What Lies Ahead for Grupo D

As the competition progresses on Globo’s Sunday lineup, the newly minted pairing must prove their chemistry under immense pressure. While the exact duration of this partnership remains closely tied to the physical evaluation and recovery status of original competitor Lucas Teo, television executives have cleared the path for Rolon Ho to step directly into the shoes of a primary competitor.

Photo: portalviggo.com

Fans and viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts on this dramatic return in the comments section below and stay tuned for the next weekend broadcast as the revamped Grupo D takes to the dance floor once again.