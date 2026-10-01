Ronnie Wood discusses Jimi Hendrix art exhibition and Rolling Stones

In an interview with NME published in late September 2026, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood discussed his new art exhibition featuring portraits of Jimi Hendrix, currently open at the Handel Hendrix House in London. Wood also addressed the band’s touring future, noting that Mick Jagger is eager to perform while Keith Richards is reluctant.

The Bottom Line Ronnie Wood’s new exhibition, Ronnie Wood: The Jimi Hendrix Portraits, runs at the Handel Hendrix House until April 11, 2027.

The collection features previously unveiled works alongside two new, unseen original portraits of Hendrix.

Wood stated that while Mick Jagger is ready to tour, Keith Richards is currently hesitant to take The Rolling Stones back on the road.

Exhibition Details at Handel Hendrix House The exhibition opened at the Handel Hendrix House museum, located at 25 Brook Street in Mayfair, London. The venue occupies Jimi Hendrix’s former apartment, situated next door to the historical residence of composer George Frideric Handel. Wood received an invitation from the museum operators to showcase his visual art celebrating the late guitarist. The display brings together a selection of paintings and sketches created by Wood, who maintains a long history as both an admirer and a personal acquaintance of Hendrix. The collection includes two brand-new, original portraits created specifically to top up the existing inventory before the public launch. The exhibition is scheduled to remain open to visitors until April 11, 2027.

Historical Ties to Jimi Hendrix Wood’s connection to Hendrix dates back to 1966, shortly after Wood relocated to London and began playing bass for The Jeff Beck Group. According to Wood’s interview with NME, he crossed paths with Hendrix when the American musician was first building a reputation in the British capital. Musicians like Eric Clapton quickly spread word about Hendrix’s arrival among London’s tight-knit music scene. Wood recalled watching Hendrix perform at The Speakeasy Club in Soho, where the two musicians met properly. The pair later shared a house in Holland Park for a brief period. Reflecting on Hendrix’s private demeanor, Wood described him as remarkably shy and self-conscious about his singing voice, noting that Hendrix frequently worried about his vocal delivery while Wood reassured him that his guitar playing overshadowed those insecurities.

Future Touring Plans for The Rolling Stones Addressing the current status of The Rolling Stones, Wood reported that the band has no immediate concert plans confirmed. Although the group released the studio album Foreign Tongues—a follow-up to Hackney Diamonds—a full concert itinerary remains on hold. Wood explained to NME that enthusiasm must be unanimous across the lineup before scheduling live dates. “I know Mick is busting to go, and Keith is not busting to go,” Wood said regarding the internal dynamics of the group. While Wood remains focused on his side project, the Ammo band—which has upcoming tour dates in South America following European shows—he stated that he remains available whenever his bandmates decide to assemble.

Wider Art Projects and Collaborations Beyond the London exhibition, Wood is preparing a major international showcase in Germany. In November, a museum in Tübingen, located south of Stuttgart, will launch a six-month retrospective dedicated to Wood’s visual art. The upcoming museum installation will feature over 100 original paintings, 150 prints, and various sculptures occupying the entirety of the venue. Regarding other musical collaborations, Wood commented on the prospects of a reunion with The Faces. With Rod Stewart currently committed to his own farewell tour, Wood noted that any plans to reactivate The Faces are temporarily on hold until both musicians conclude their respective solo obligations.