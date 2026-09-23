Russian rapper Jigan, also known as Denis Ustimenko-Weinstein, has firmly denied online rumors claiming he opened fire on staff and security guards at his Moscow region home on the night of July 4. According to the artist, footage showing him with a firearm was simply captured during a music video shoot.

Social media platforms and Russian Telegram channels ignited with allegations that the hip-hop artist had held employees and security personnel hostage for roughly 10 hours at a property situated in the Chateau Sovereign cottage community. The viral posts alleged a violent confrontation during the early hours of July 4, featuring imagery of the musician brandishing a weapon.

Denis Ustimenko-Weinstein Dismisses Online Claims as Provocation

In a statement provided to Super, the rapper characterized the allegations as malicious fabrication.

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This is a provocation. They can write whatever they want. I was filming a snippet, but the haters twisted everything. Jigan (Denis Ustimenko-Weinstein), Russian rapper

According to the artist’s clarification, the photographs and video clips circulating across digital networks captured normal creative work for a music video rather than any real-world criminal disturbance. The conflicting narratives highlight the rapid escalation of unverified claims originating on messaging applications before reaching broader entertainment news cycles.

Contrasting Reports Surrounding the Chateau Sovereign Property Incident

Initial posts shared by regional Telegram channels painted a severe picture of the late-night disturbance, claiming that the musician turned his home into a lockdown environment and targeted staff members with gunfire. However, these dramatic assertions stand in stark contrast to the artist’s explanation of an active production set.

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While digital speculation suggested a prolonged standoff lasting approximately 10 hours within the upscale Moscow-area residential enclave, no official law enforcement statements or formal charges corroborating a hostage situation have been verified in connection with the July 4 date. The gap between viral digital commentary and the artist’s defense underscores the friction often found between modern social media rumor mills and celebrity production work.