Sam Querrey secured his fourth title of the 2010 season and the sixth of his career by defeating Andy Murray 5–7, 7–6(2), 6–3 in the final of the Los Angeles Open, also known as the Farmers Classic. The tournament, marking its 84th edition, ran from July 26 to August 1, 2010, at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on the UCLA campus, serving as the second event of the 2010 US Open Series.

Defending the Hard-Court Title at UCLA

The hard-court tournament was part of the ATP World Tour 250 series, previously recognized under the moniker Pacific Southwest Championships.

After dropping a tight opening set 5–7, Querrey rebounded by dominating the second-set tiebreak 7–6(2) and pulling away in the third set 6–3. The triumph marked Querrey’s second victory at the Los Angeles venue, cementing his dominance at the UCLA facility.

Stan Wawrinka VS Andy Murray – US Open 2010 R3 Extended Highlights

Doubles Triumph for the Bryan Brothers

In the doubles draw, top American twins Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan captured the title by overcoming Eric Butorac and Jean-Julien Rojer in a tightly contested final. The Bryans dropped the first set in a tiebreak 6(6)–7, but quickly leveled the match by taking the second 6–2, before edging out the tie-break deciding third set [10–7] to lift the trophy.

Details of the tournament, player lists, and historical brackets were maintained through the official event portal, Farmers Classic Official Website, which archived records of the 2010 competition leading up to its conclusion on August 1, 2010.