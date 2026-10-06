A Final Curtain Call in Moscow

Moscow’s entertainment elite gathered to bid farewell to Sergey Sosedov, the long-serving music critic whose career was defined by sharp-tongued television commentary and a fearless public persona. Fans, industry colleagues, and major celebrities filled the mourning hall to capacity, marking the end of a decades-long tenure that left an indelible mark on the Russian stage.

Echoes of a Swift Departure

Among the mourners was singer and "Superstar" participant Aleksey Yelystratov, who spoke of Sosedov’s professional influence. Reflecting on their working relationship, Yelystratov recounted how the critic frequently championed his performances, consistently awarding him top scores during television projects.

The conversation turned somber as Yelystratov recalled video recordings where Sosedov contemplated his own mortality. According to the singer, Sosedov had explicitly expressed a desire to avoid the indignity of a prolonged illness or the prospect of becoming a burden to his loved ones. In death, the critic found the swift exit he had long envisioned.

"Honest, vivid, extraordinary": how Moscow said goodbye to Sergey Sosedov

Industry Peers Pay Their Respects

The service drew a sprawling roster of the industry’s most recognizable faces. Singers Natasha Koroleva and Aziza were joined by television personality Lera Kudryavtseva and performers Aleksey Glizins and Ksenia Georgiadi. Many struggled to maintain their composure as the emotional weight of the proceedings took hold.

Aleksandr Peskov, the mimicry artist, was visibly shaken throughout the service. Aziza offered comfort to a grieving Peskov, noting the profound void left by the loss of such a significant voice in the arts. Those in attendance agreed: Sosedov’s career was anchored by an outspoken nature that refused to soften for the sake of public opinion.

Resting Beside a Legacy

Following the public tribute, the proceedings moved to a quiet, private interment. Sosedov was laid to rest in a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow. In accordance with the collective wishes of his relatives, the critic was buried directly beside his father, bringing a final, domestic resolution to a life that had been lived largely in the public eye.