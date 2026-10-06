Fitbit Edge has leaked in a series of promotional images and specifications published by Android Headlines, revealing a wearable device that mirrors the screen-free Fitbit Air while adding a fully functional display. Google has increasingly prioritized its Pixel Watch lineup over traditional Fitbit activity trackers in recent years, but the upcoming release indicates continued investment in the brand.

Specifications and App Integration on the Display

The upcoming Fitbit Edge retains core tracking capabilities from its screen-free sibling while introducing a visual interface. The device features up to seven days of battery life, built-in GPS, an altimeter, and automatic activity tracking alongside support for both Android and iOS devices. Thanks to the integrated screen, users can access Google Maps, YouTube Music, and a find-my-phone utility directly from their wrist. Notifications appear on the display alongside standard metrics like daily step counts and heart rate measurements.

Google’s Fitbit Edge Leak Is HUGE! 7-Day Battery + Smart Features

Positioning Within the Current Wearable Lineup

Android Headlines noted that the Fitbit Edge occupies a middle ground between the screen-free Fitbit Air and the Google Pixel Watch 5. While the Pixel Watch series operates as a fully featured smartwatch with advanced software capabilities, it suffers from shorter battery life and lacks iOS compatibility. The Edge can be viewed as a successor to the Fitbit Charge product line, which has not received a new model since 2023.

Fitbit Edge May Launch This Month Between $149 and $199

The leaked material indicates that Fitbit Edge will ship in black, green, and orange colorways at launch, with additional options planned for later release. Android Headlines reported that concrete pricing and a formal release date remain unconfirmed by Google, though industry speculation points to an unveiling this month to capture holiday shoppers. Estimated retail pricing falls between $149 and $199.