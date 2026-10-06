Microsoft phases out traditional printer drivers for Windows 11 and Server 2025

Microsoft is fundamentally altering Windows peripheral management by phasing out traditional printer drivers in favor of standardized Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) class drivers. The shift eliminates automatic updates for legacy vendor-specific software on Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025, heavily impacting older USB printers lacking modern networking standards. For decades, the setup process for printers from manufacturers like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother relied on installing proprietary drivers and auxiliary software that managed not only printing but also maintenance, scan profiles, and ink status monitoring.

The Phased Rollout Roadmap

The transformation of Windows printing architecture follows a strict, phased roadmap deployed across Microsoft operating systems. Since this date, Microsoft has completely halted the publication of new third-party printer drivers through Windows Update for Windows 11 and Windows Server 2025, a policy that took effect on January 15, 2026. This transition aims to reduce reliance on manufacturer-specific software by shifting to a unified approach via Windows Ready Print.

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Following this initial cutoff, the operating system shifted its driver prioritization logic. On July 1, 2026, Windows began actively favoring native IPP class drivers over proprietary software whenever a compatible peripheral is detected. The final phase of this deprecation schedule is slated for July 1, 2027. At that juncture, updates for remaining third-party printer drivers will be strictly restricted to security patches only.

Security Enforcement via Protected Print Mode

The core friction point for legacy hardware stems from the Windows Protected Print Mode. This security feature forces the operating system to exclusively accept native printing infrastructure managed through Windows Ready Print while entirely bypassing external manufacturer software. Older USB printers whose vendors have long since abandoned driver maintenance are left defenseless against this transition. Devices that lack support for IPP, IPP over USB, or the Mopria standard may face total functional loss.

Microsoft Removes Printer Drivers in Windows 11 Update — What You Need to Know

Microsoft Plans to Enable Protected Mode by Default

When the protected mode is active, Windows purges printers relying on third-party drivers. Users can attempt to reconfigure compatible hardware using Microsoft’s native stack, but non-compliant devices cannot be installed at all. While the protected mode remains optional for individual users and manageable via group policies for enterprise administrators, Microsoft has confirmed plans to enable this security restriction by default in a future update.

Immediate Hurdles for Home and Office Hardware

Users operating older inkjet or laser printers in their home offices or workspaces face immediate compatibility hurdles. While existing third-party drivers can still be installed via manufacturer packages or Windows Update for the time being, these devices will no longer receive functional updates. However, this workaround comes with significant caveats.

Risks Facing Aging Device Interfaces

Relying on legacy drivers means forfeiting automatic software updates entirely. With every new version of the operating system, there is an increasing risk that older software will fail to interface correctly with Windows, leading to potential stability issues.