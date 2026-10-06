Siegfried Reisinger: Culture Promoter of Southeast Styria dies in 65th year

Siegfried Reisinger, the cultural organizer who brought renowned musicians and cabaret artists to southeastern Styria for decades, has died in his 65th year of life.

Reisinger Founded Cultural Initiatives in Southeastern Styria

Born in Graz in 1961, Reisinger grew up in southeastern Styria and completed school in Riegersburg before training as a pharmacy assistant. While working for the Schauperl company in Feldbach, he discovered a passion for culture and began organizing events, eventually founding the association “Kunstdünger-Kultur” in 1995. Regarding his regional mission, Reisinger once explained: Ich wollte die Südoststeiermark in die Mitte bringen. Dass die Leute hier sehen, dass es honoriert wird, wenn sie etwas tun .

His cultural initiatives extended far beyond Feldbach. Through festivals including “jazzliebe/ljubezen” and “jazzliebe – spring”, national and international artists were brought to Mureck, Bad Radkersburg, Feldbach, Fürstenfeld, Gleisdorf, Weiz, and Hartberg over a span of more than 30 years. He also created the benefit event “Spend Tonight”. His efforts brought major acts to Feldbach, such as Manfred Mann, Omara Portuondo, Jethro Tull, EAV, and cabaret performers Andreas Vitásek, Roland Düringer, and Alfred Dorfer.

Family and Friends Honor Reisinger's Artistic Legacy

Er erkannte Qualität und hatte den Mut, Künstler zu engagieren, die andernorts auf großen Bühnen auftraten. Meyer added: Er war ein Vorreiter, ein Netzwerker und ein Mensch mit einem besonderen Gespür für Künstler und außergewöhnliche Programme, noting that their professional cooperation evolved into a personal friendship over the years.

Reisinger’s family—his wife and three adult sons—along with his friends, have already held a private farewell ceremony.