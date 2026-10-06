Trump Says Taxpayer Funds Will No Longer Be Used for Pro-Administration Ads

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will halt using taxpayer funds for television advertisements featuring him, shifting the financial burden to his political war chest following widespread bipartisan pushback ahead of the November congressional elections.

The reversal comes after NBC News reported last week that the ads were paid for by money intended for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, though senior leaders at the agency were reportedly cut out of the decision. AdImpact, a political ad-tracking firm, estimated the government has spent at least $10 million to air the ads. Public contracting records show a $20 million contract awarded to the Maryland-based LMD Agency for a “national media campaign.”

Trump Shifts Ad Funding to MAGA Inc

Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump defended the campaign-style spots while confirming the pivot in how they will be paid for moving forward. “The Radical Left is upset with the fact that I am taking Ads, which I consider to be a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A., and paying for them with U.S.A. money,” Trump wrote. He added that he decided to pay for the patriotic spots himself and with money raised for his super PAC, MAGA Inc.

Photo: usnews.com

According to Reuters, MAGA Inc. holds approximately $400 million in reserves. A White House official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that the PAC will cover the cost of future public service announcements. However, neither the White House nor MAGA Inc. immediately responded to inquiries regarding whether the government would be reimbursed for the ads already broadcast during high-profile programming like Sunday football games.

Content and Legal Scrutiny of the Broadcast Spots

The three nationally broadcast ads have drawn intense scrutiny from ethics experts and lawmakers across the political spectrum. One spot features Trump declaring that “America will never be a communist country” while a chorus repeats the words “love me,” and another combines imagery of Mount Rushmore with praise for a “golden age of America.” Each spot concludes with a disclosure stating they were paid for by the U.S. government.

Trump says he will STOP using US taxpayer funds for campaign ads

Lawmakers and watchdogs questioned whether the spots violated longstanding restrictions against government propaganda and political activity so close to an election. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized the campaign as “propaganda,” while retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina compared Trump’s tactics to those of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, stating that “there’s no place for that sort of thing.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta called for an independent investigation on Monday, labeling the expenditure a “staggering misuse of public funding and breach of public trust.” Conversely, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican appointed by Trump, defended the ads last week as appropriate and rejected a formal request to investigate them.

Photo: aljazeera.com

White House Defends Media Campaign as Public Service

Before Trump’s Monday announcement, the White House aggressively defended the media campaign. Officials maintained that the spots were “clearly not political” and served as public service announcements intended to remind Americans to appreciate their country. A White House official noted that presidential administrations of both parties have historically utilized PSAs to explain policy and outline the nation’s direction.

Despite the shift in funding announced on Truth Social, several operational questions remain unanswered. Neither the White House nor MAGA Inc. has clarified whether taxpayers will recoup the millions already funneled from Homeland Security accounts into the initiative, leaving watchdogs pressing for a full accounting of the public funds deployed before the President’s reversal.