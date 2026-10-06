Shanghai Winnow Develops Resin Metering System for Hydrogen Vessels

Shanghai Winnow Automation Equipment Co. Ltd. has developed a specialized mixing and metering system tailored for the filament winding of composite hydrogen storage vessels. The equipment is engineered to provide precise material delivery and real-time process monitoring as carbon fibers wrap around pressure vessel liners.

In composite pressure vessel manufacturing, maintaining consistent resin delivery is essential. According to CompositesWorld and SAMPE China Insights, variations in component ratios, flow rates, or pressure can compromise material application and overall process stability.

To mitigate these production variables, Shanghai Winnow has integrated precise metering, mixing, and comprehensive data recording into a single platform. The system supports two-component mixing ratios ranging from 10:1 to 1:1, featuring real-time ratio monitoring with a control accuracy within ±1.

Operators can utilize both flow control and pressure control modes during manufacturing. Closed-loop flow control maintains a steady resin supply throughout continuous filament winding operations. An integrated vacuum degassing function removes entrapped air from the resin prior to application.

Automated Logging Tracks Production Data and Quality Deviations

Beyond material delivery, the equipment records critical production data every two seconds throughout the winding cycle. This automated logging captures material consumption, real-time mixing ratios, operator actions, and alarm records, replacing occasional manual checks with a continuous audit trail.

The system stores more than six months of production data and automatically generates detailed production reports. Manufacturers can utilize these records to review material usage, monitor ongoing process conditions, and trace specific production events when investigating quality deviations.

System Feature Operational Specification Mixing Ratios 10:1 to 1:1 (Two-component systems) Control Accuracy Within ±1 Data Logging Frequency Every 2 seconds Data Storage Capacity Exceeds 6 months

By combining resin metering, mixing, process control, and production data recording into a single automated setup, the equipment supports a more consistent and traceable approach to manufacturing composite hydrogen storage vessels.