Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Share Buyback Interim Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG repurchased 875,000 shares between September 28 and October 2, 2026, advancing its ongoing capital return strategy through Xetra transactions managed by a commissioned bank. The program forms part of a broader buyback initiative initiated on September 1, 2026, aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure.

Company Repurchases 875,000 Shares by October 2

Volume Executed: 875,000 shares repurchased across five trading sessions ending October 2, 2026.

875,000 shares repurchased across five trading sessions ending October 2, 2026. Cumulative Program Total: 3,851,805 shares acquired since the buyback commenced on September 1, 2026.

3,851,805 shares acquired since the buyback commenced on September 1, 2026. Execution Venue: All transactions executed via Xetra under regulatory disclosures required by European Union standards.

Daily Share Prices Vary Between 40 and 41 Euros

On the opening session of the week, 175,000 shares were acquired at a weighted average price of €41.5813. Volume remained consistent over the subsequent four sessions, with 170,000 shares secured at €40.8979 on September 29, followed by 180,000 shares at €40.9295 on September 30.

On October 1, the bank commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG bought 175,000 shares at a weighted average price of €40.2159. The final session of the period on October 2 recorded another 175,000 shares purchased at €40.0162. These daily transactions bring the aggregate volume acquired under the program to 3,851,805 shares.

Day of Purchase Aggregated Volume in Shares Weighted Average Price Trading Venue 28/09/2026 175,000 €41.5813 XETA 29/09/2026 170,000 €40.8979 XETA 30/09/2026 180,000 €40.9295 XETA 01/10/2026 175,000 €40.2159 XETA 02/10/2026 175,000 €40.0162 XETA

Regulatory Framework and Capital Refinancing Pillars

The disclosures released via EQS News follow strict compliance guidelines under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Mercedes-Benz Group AG formally announced the start of this buyback initiative on August 31, 2026, with active market operations commencing the following day. Independent financial institutions carry out the open-market acquisitions on behalf of the automotive manufacturer.

Beyond equity repurchase mechanics, the broader corporate structure relies on sophisticated liquidity mechanisms. According to official corporate disclosures hosted on the Mercedes-Benz Group Investor Relations Portal, asset-backed securities (ABS) programs remain an essential pillar of global refinancing. These programs securitize retail loan, retail lease, and dealer floorplan receivables originating from financial services subsidiaries.

Future Capital Market Disclosures

Market participants tracking capital allocation updates can access primary documentation directly through the Mercedes-Benz Group Share Buyback Portal. Periodic interim reports detailing weekly transaction volumes and weighted average execution prices will continue to release in accordance with European regulatory disclosure standards.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.