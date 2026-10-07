Six people, including three police officers and two awaiting-trial prisoners, died following a head-on collision on the R524 Levubu Road in Limpopo’s Vhembe District The South African. The deadly crash occurred on Tuesday morning The South African, drawing an urgent response from emergency medical services and provincial authorities.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a marked vehicle belonging to the Tshilwavhusiku Police Station was actively transporting three awaiting-trial prisoners toward a correctional facility in Thohoyandou. During the journey, the police transport vehicle collided head-on with a white Mahindra bakkie operated by Tshisimani Water.

Tragic Toll on the R524 Levubu Road

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene to find widespread devastation, immediately declaring five individuals dead on the spot. A third police officer who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a local medical facility for emergency treatment, but later succumbed to those injuries, driving the total death toll to six.

SAPS confirmed the deceased victims comprise one male police officer, two female police officers, two male awaiting-trial prisoners, and the male driver of the Tshisimani Water bakkie. Meanwhile, a surviving awaiting-trial prisoner remains hospitalized in serious condition while heavily guarded by law enforcement officers.

Police Investigations and Culpable Homicide Case

Local law enforcement authorities have initiated formal legal proceedings into the incident. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that a formal case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Makhado Police Station The South African. Specialized traffic investigators are currently examining the wreckage and physical evidence along the R524 to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the head-on impact.

Authorities have temporarily withheld the identities of the deceased pending the completion of formal notification procedures and family identification protocols The South African.

Provincial Leadership Responds

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Jan Petrus Scheepers issued an official statement addressing the fatal incident, expressing deep sorrow on behalf of the provincial command.

We extend our sincere condolences to all the bereaved families, colleagues and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery, said Scheepers.