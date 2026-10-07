Best October Prime Day Gaming Deals 2026 Shop PS5 Xbox Nintendo Switch And More

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale runs from October 6 through 7, 2026, offering steep discounts across video games, hardware, and accessories for the PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Amazon October Prime Day 2026 Game Discounts and Hardware Deals

Amazon’s two-day Prime Big Deal Days event arrived on October 6, 2026, bringing rolling price cuts on major video game releases, consoles, monitors, and headsets for members. The limited-time sale features hardware upgrades and game price reductions across major platforms, requiring shoppers to hold a Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to secure the lowest prices. Students and individuals under 24 can also access a six-month trial at no cost, followed by half-price annual renewals.

Bethesda’s sci-fi role-playing game Starfield is available for $40.33 after combining its listed price with an on-page checkout coupon. Meanwhile, Square Enix’s action RPG The Adventures of Elliot is marked down 25% to $44.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch systems.

PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Hardware Price Cuts

Console shoppers found deep savings on refurbished hardware, including refurbished Neon Blue and Red Nintendo Switch consoles listed at $199 in “Excellent” condition through the Amazon Renewed store, saving buyers $140 off the standard $339 list price.

Photo: PCMag

Storage expansion also took center stage as players manage increasingly massive game file sizes. The SIX X7400 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD is discounted by 15%, offering read speeds up to 7,350MB/s alongside an included heatsink designed specifically for internal console expansion.

Audio Gear and Controller Bargains Across Retailers

Audio peripherals saw some of the steepest percentage drops of the shopping event. The HyperX Cloud III S wireless gaming headset dropped to $129.99—marking its lowest-ever price on Amazon—while offering up to 120 hours of battery life over a 2.4GHz connection. On the PC and wired accessory front, the Razer Basilisk V3 wired mouse is listed at half off. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for the DualSense controller is available at a 66% discount, letting users fully charge a controller in under three hours by simply dropping it into place.

Photo: polygon.com

“Playground fills a humongous gap in our weekends and late summer evenings when the sun will simply not set early enough for bedtime.” Matt Patches, Polygon Editor-in-Chief

Families shopping for younger children can also secure the Nex Playground and 12-month Play Pass bundle for $310, which utilizes built-in AI motion tracking and a camera for active, controller-free gameplay.