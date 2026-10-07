arXiv imposes submission limits amid surge in AI-generated papers

Facing a record surge driven by automated tools, preprint repository arXiv implemented a strict rate limit on October 1, capping all submitters at two papers per month and no more than three active applications at once to protect volunteer moderators from burnout.

The world’s largest electronic archive for scientific research officially implemented its strictest-ever submission limits on the first of the month, changing how researchers share preprints across disciplines like physics and mathematics. Under the updated policy, each submitter is capped at two papers per calendar month. Furthermore, authors are restricted to a maximum of three total active submissions under review at any given time.

The rules apply universally to all users, regardless of whether their submitted papers are accepted or rejected by moderators. Because rejected papers still consume administrative review time, they count directly toward the author’s monthly quota. To prevent circumvention through co-authorship, the restriction is credited strictly to the individual account holder who clicks the submit button.

Explosive Volume Growth and the cs.AI Surge

The immediate catalyst behind the sudden restriction is an unprecedented spike in submission volume. In September 2026, arXiv received a record 40,363 submissions in a single month. That figure represents almost double the 20,569 papers received during September 2024, and marks a fourfold increase compared to the 9,869 submissions logged in September 2016.

While submission growth has climbed steadily since the repository was founded in 1991, the acceleration has turned vertical in recent years. Historical data shows it took eight years for monthly volume to double from 10,000 to 20,000, but just two years to double again from 20,000 to 40,000. The artificial intelligence category, known as cs.AI, experienced the most dramatic expansion, growing more than sixfold over a two-year period while other subject categories roughly doubled.

Volunteer Moderator Burnout and the AI Slop Tide

Behind the raw numbers lies a severe operational strain on the platform’s review apparatus. arXiv does not perform traditional peer review evaluating scientific quality, but its staff and 170-plus volunteer moderators run checks on formatting, metadata, and general appropriateness to ensure submissions resemble refereeable research articles. The September surge generated nearly 9,000 support tickets, overwhelming the volunteer network.

Photo: The Register

A relatively small proportion of authors are submitting a large number of low-quality papers and consuming a disproportionate fraction of the moderators’ time. This is unfair to authors who continue to submit quality papers — their papers can be delayed for days or weeks as a result. Thomas Dietterich, Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Oregon State University and Chair of the arXiv Editorial Advisory Council

Platform administrators attribute much of the influx to the widespread adoption of generative technology. Moderators have noted a sharp rise in thin papers with narrow scopes, alongside so-called salami papers where a single cohesive study is artificially fragmented into multiple smaller submissions. Earlier in the year, arXiv instituted a one-year ban for authors submitting papers containing incontrovertible evidence of unverified generative model outputs, such as fabricated citations or residual model instructions.

Divided Reaction from Academic Communities

The rate-limiting policy has sparked intense debate among researchers, dividing scholars between those who see it as a necessary defense of academic integrity and those who worry about administrative overreach.

Photo: BigGo Finance

Supporters welcomed the intervention as a practical way to prioritize excellence. Distinguished Professor of Mathematics Alex Kontorovich expressed approval on social media, advising peers to select their two finest papers each month rather than flooding channels. Astronomer Royal for Scotland Catherine Hemans echoed that sentiment, emphasizing a consistent institutional focus on quality over quantity.

Conversely, critics argued that blunt quotas penalize normal scholarly productivity rather than addressing core screening flaws. Harvard Business School professor Scott Kominers contended on social media that the repository should economize on moderation mechanisms rather than restricting scholarship directly, warning that selecting papers likely to clear administrative hurdles is not equivalent to selecting for genuine scientific value.

Funding Realities and What Comes Next

Financial backing is not the primary bottleneck facing the platform. On September 23, arXiv announced a $17.2 million donation disbursed over three to five years, with a portion earmarked for developing advanced technology to handle automated content. However, repository leaders caution that new software tools take time to deploy, and the volunteer moderation workforce cannot scale up instantly.

Photo: KuCoin

arXiv has framed the monthly cap as an interim stopgap measure designed to buy time while it improves its internal screening procedures and evaluates long-term best practices for author interactions with advanced writing assistants. The organization has not provided a definitive timeline for how long the temporary restrictions will remain in effect.