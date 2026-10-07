Snow Forces Vialidad Crews Back on Ruta 41-CH Passage

Fresh accumulations of 40 centimeters of snow on Chile’s Ruta 41-CH have forced road crews to retreat from kilometer 177, slowing restoration efforts on the crucial international mountain pass connecting Coquimbo to San Juan, Argentina, miradiols.cl reported.

Vialidad maintenance teams had previously pushed operations up to kilometer 177 in the high cordillera. However, the unexpected winter storm dropped fresh powder across the already cleared asphalt, forcing crews to abandon their furthest progress and restart removal efforts further down the line.

Operations are now concentrated around kilometer 168.9. According to official reports released by Vialidad, the overall progress of the clearance initiative currently stands at 25.5 percent.

The high mountain environment continues to present severe operational hazards for heavy machinery operators working at elevations exceeding 3,000 meters. Crews face dense layers of compacted snow and hard ice clinging to the steep, winding mountain terrain.

Adding to the logistical strain, multiple sectors along the mountain pass suffer from active rockfalls and debris slides. Because of these treacherous conditions, maintenance crews must operate under strict safety parameters, restricting progress to a single, highly cautious front of advance.

Operational Metric Current Status Target Route Ruta 41-CH (Paso Agua Negra) Previous Maximum Reach Kilometer 177 Current Focus Area Kilometer 168.9 Fresh Snow Accumulation 40 centimeters Total Clearance Progress 25.5 percent Elevation Threshold Above 3,000 meters

The primary objective for Vialidad remains restoring the vital trans-Andean corridor linking Chile’s Coquimbo Region with the San Juan province in Argentina. Yet, rapidly shifting weather patterns in the high cordillera continue to dictate the pace of the reopening schedule.