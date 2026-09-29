Son Heung-min Equals Cha Bum-kun’s Record with 58th International Goal for South Korea

Son Heung-min scored his 58th international goal during a friendly match against Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium, drawing level with Cha Bum-kun as the country’s joint-leading men’s goalscorer. Son reached the milestone in his 149th appearance for the national team, netting in the 80th minute.

Market Impact

International Milestone Value: Son’s historic 58th goal comes ahead of upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Uzbekistan.

Son’s historic 58th goal comes ahead of upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Uzbekistan. Club Form Transition: Son plays for LAFC and has produced goals under interim manager Roberto Moreno.

Son plays for LAFC and has produced goals under interim manager Roberto Moreno. Upcoming Fixtures: Son has the chance to claim outright ownership of the all-time scoring record on October 2 against Venezuela in Ulsan.

Chasing History Under a New Tactical Setup

The milestone arrived during a fixture at Seoul World Cup Stadium, where South Korea faced a four-goal deficit against Uruguay before Son found the breakthrough in the 80th minute. Lee Kang-in delivered a cross from the right flank, allowing Son to adjust his body inside the penalty area and redirect a right-footed finish past the goalkeeper.

Though the match ended in a 1-4 defeat, the strike carried historical weight. It followed another goal—a free-kick against Ecuador four days prior on September 24. These two strikes launched Son back onto the scoresheet after a goalless campaign at the North and Central American World Cup earlier this year, under interim manager Roberto Moreno.

Milestone Breakdown: Son Heung-min vs. National Records

Record Category Son Heung-min Previous Record Holder / Co-Holder A-Match Goals 58 goals (149 caps) Cha Bum-kun (58 goals) A-Match Appearances 149 matches Cha Bum-kun & Hong Myung-bo (136 matches) World Cup Finals Goals 3 goals (Joint 1st) Ahn Jung-hwan & Park Ji-sung (3 goals) Career Official Goals 300 goals (Club + Country) —

The Road to 300 Career Goals and Beyond

Beyond the international record, the strike against Uruguay marked a career landmark: his 300th official goal. Across a career spanning stints with Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, and his current side LAFC, Son has accumulated 242 club goals. Combined with his 58 strikes for the national team, he has reached 300 goals.

His international journey began in December 2010 during a friendly against Syria when he was 18 years old, with his debut international goal following in January 2011 against India at the Asian Cup. Since then, he has participated in four World Cup final tournaments—from Brazil 2014 to the North and Central American tournament—bagging three goals to tie Ahn Jung-hwan and Park Ji-sung for South Korea’s World Cup finals scoring record.

The Next Chapter in Ulsan and Yongin

Having already broken the national appearance record last October by surpassing the 136-match mark previously shared by Cha Bum-kun and Hong Myung-bo, Son now stands on the brink of isolation at the top of the scoring charts.

South Korea is set to face Venezuela on October 2 at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, followed by a clash against Uzbekistan on October 6 at Yongin Mir Stadium. A single goal will push Son to 59 international goals, leaving Cha Bum-kun behind and establishing a new benchmark for South Korean men’s football.