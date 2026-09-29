Mauro Icardi liked a post by model Rocío Galera

Mauro Icardi and the China Suárez relationship faced fresh media scrutiny on September 29, 2026, after the football player liked a social media post by model Rocío Galera. This digital gesture occurred amid unconfirmed rumors of a romantic crisis and coincided with Wanda Nara launching the new season of Masterchef Celebrity.

The Digital Slip That Sparked Fresh Rumors

On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, entertainment journalist Juan Etchegoyen reported on the Ciudad Magazine program Nuevo Día that Mauro Icardi interacted with a social media post belonging to cordobese model Rocío Galera. According to the broadcast coverage, the interaction did not go unnoticed across local gossip columns, especially given the timing.

“The title is ‘A Maurito se le fue el dedo’, because the like was for a woman who is not the China Suárez,” Etchegoyen stated on air regarding the digital activity. The journalist added context to the interaction, pointing out that media outlets had previously linked Icardi to Galera in past controversies, making the visible reaction notable given his ongoing relationship with Suárez.

Essential Takeaways From the Latest Controversy The Trigger: Mauro Icardi delivered a digital ‘like’ to model Rocío Galera’s Instagram stories and posts.

Mauro Icardi delivered a digital ‘like’ to model Rocío Galera’s Instagram stories and posts. The Timing: The interaction happened during a weekend of intense speculation regarding a friction point with the China Suárez, running concurrently with Wanda Nara’s television premiere.

Rocío Galera Confirms the Social Media Interaction

Seeking clarity on the unfolding digital trail, Etchegoyen reached out directly to Rocío Galera to verify the authenticity of the notification. The model verified that the football player had indeed interacted with her profile before removing the trace.

“Hello, Juan, I am well. Over the weekend, Mauro gave me a like on a featured story and on a post. Then he took it down, but it looks like people managed to see it,” Galera told the program in a direct message. While the model acknowledged the event, she did not expand on whether subsequent contact existed or if recurring interactions take place, maintaining distance from actively driving the media narrative.

Contrasting Timelines and the Paris Flashback

The digital incident follows a weekend of competing narratives regarding the stability of Icardi and Suárez’s domestic life. Days prior, Icardi posted a nostalgic snapshot from a Parisian hotel, invoking the date September 26, 2021, alongside a caption pointing to the genesis of their controversial romance while he was still married to Wanda Nara.

Event / Milestone Reported Date Context Parisian Origin Post September 26, 2021 Icardi shared historical memories of the beginning of his bond with the actress. Social Media Interaction Late September 2026 Icardi liked a post by model Rocío Galera, noted by entertainment programs. Counter-Photos Published September 28, 2026 Suárez posted affectionate images with Icardi to counter breakup narratives.

Sources indicated that the retrospective post generated friction behind closed doors. Panelists on entertainment broadcasts noted that Suárez preferred to date their formal public pairing from a later milestone, leading to visible silence on her personal channels regarding his post.

Visual Rebuttals and Public Countermeasures

To neutralize claims of an impending split, the actress uploaded a curated sequence of images on her personal account showing the couple embracing inside their Buenos Aires residence. The visual evidence featured the duo posing warmly on a staircase, accompanied by family snapshots that directly challenged reports of domestic tension.

Photo: infobae.com

As celebrity culture continues to dissect every minor digital footprint left by high-profile figures, public attention remains fixed on how these digital reactions translate into off-screen realities. What are your thoughts on how social media activity shapes modern celebrity narratives? Let us know in the comments below.