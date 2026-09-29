Sony Reportedly Skipping CES 2027 to Focus on Entertainment

Sony is breaking a streak dating back to 1967 by skipping the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2027, as the firm shifts focus to its entertainment business amid controversy regarding disks on the PlayStation 6.

Breaking a Tradition Dating Back to 1967

For the first time since 1967, Sony will be entirely absent from the CES trade show floor. The decision marks an end to an era where the firm used the massive January convention to share important details about its gaming platform.

Sony confirmed the strategy shift to media outlets, explaining that the company is realigning its focus heavily around its entertainment business. This move follows recent trends observed over recent years. During the 2025 installment of CES, the company highlighted entertainment platforms alongside updates regarding The Last of Us and the Ghost of Tsushima series. By CES 2026, its presence was scaled down to a booth as part of its joint venture with Honda.

Historically, CES served as a venue to share important details about the firm’s gaming platform. In 2020, ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch later that year, Sony used the venue to reveal the console’s official logo. The convention also played host to major next-generation hardware unveilings, including the PlayStation VR2 headset and an accessibility controller kit for gamers with disabilities.

PlayStation 6 Hardware Uncertainty and the Disc Controversy

The 2027 decision arrives as Sony navigates a landscape disrupted by the AI buildout and high memory prices. CEO Hiroki Totoki has leaned into the entertainment pivot as a part of the firm’s strategy to navigate in this world.

Consequently, Sony’s fanbase might not even get a logo at the CES 2027. According to recent reporting, the manufacturer still had not finalized a price point or release schedule for the system as of the middle of August.

This ambiguity is compounded by heavy consumer controversy regarding physical media. The firm announced that it will no longer release PlayStation disks starting 2028. The lack of a CES 2027 presence means fans searching for clarity on these hardware and architectural changes will be left waiting for dedicated events or localized launches instead.