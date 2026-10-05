Tobias Harris questionable after straining left calf

San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris will miss the preseason and is questionable for the October 20, 2026, regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a left calf strain during training camp.

The newest addition to the San Antonio Spurs roster hit an early roadblock when he sustained a left calf strain in camp. Team officials announced that the veteran forward will sit out all five preseason games while being reevaluated after the exhibition schedule concludes.

Coach Mitch Johnson Details Recovery Plans For Tobias Harris

Head coach Mitch Johnson addressed reporters regarding the forward’s recovery, emphasizing that the organization intends to take a cautious approach rather than rushing him back for the start of the regular season.

“It’s a calf strain; the seriousness is what it is. We won’t rush him at all. I guess the question will be: is he ready for the season opener? Totally questionable, and we will not push that at all.” Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs head coach, via Last Word On Sports

Johnson reiterated the stance during his media availability, noting that the team sees no reason to use the October 20 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a rigid deadline for his return.

Wemby puts the moves on Kornet, Castle explosive dunk & Tobias Harris injury

The team plans to take the recovery process slowly as the frontcourt piece works his way back, with team leadership confirming there is no major alarm surrounding the severity of the setback.

As San Antonio prepares for the early portion of the 2026-27 schedule, the coaching staff acknowledges that losing the sole major veteran newcomer for the entire exhibition slate delays the opportunity to experiment with various starting lineup combinations and rotations. Analysts note that while the forward had entered camp as a strong candidate to lock down a starting role in the frontcourt, those immediate plans are put on hold while he heals.

2026-27 Silver & Black Spurs Open Scrimmage

Veteran Forward Joins San Antonio After Detroit Stint

Teammates and coaching staff had already highlighted his presence during training camp, pointing to his capability to provide veteran stability and floor spacing. Guard De’Aaron Fox remarked on how quickly the seasoned forward integrated himself into the lively locker room, noting the distinct variety he adds to the team’s offensive scheme.

Last season with the Detroit Pistons, Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 63 starts. Over his extensive career spanning stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers, he has compiled career averages of 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds through 1,033 games.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

The franchise enters the new campaign carrying high expectations following a deep playoff run that concluded in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Having captured eight of twelve total matchups against Oklahoma City last year—including a hard-fought Game 7 victory on the road during the Western Conference Finals where San Antonio’s four wins came by an average margin of 15.75 points—the Silver and Black hold notable continuity within a roster that brought back all of its key rotational pieces.

Fans Fill Arena For Scrimmage As Preseason Begins

While Harris watched from the sidelines, a sold-out crowd of 18,500 fans packed the facility for the team’s annual Silver & Black open scrimmage. The exhibition provided an early look at a deeper and more explosive squad under the direction of Coach Johnson, highlighted by Keldon Johnson pacing all scorers with 19 points, rookie guard Dylan Harper adding 18 points, and Julian Champagnie contributing 17 points.

Following five total exhibition contests—including road matchups and home games against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings—San Antonio will tip off the 2026–27 regular season against Oklahoma City, leaving the coaching staff time to evaluate younger rotation pieces while their marquee summer acquisition completes his recovery.

Will Tobias Harris recover in time to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 20, 2026?