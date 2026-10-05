Stages SB200 Indoor Smartbike In-Depth Review Redemption

Stages Cycling has launched the SB200 indoor smart bike, dropping 25kg from its predecessor and adding a multi-metric display, two-stage drive system, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The new steel-framed trainer retails for £2,100 ($2,399 / €2,399) and ships starting October 5, 2026, in the US.

How Stages Redesigned the SB200 to Drop 55 Pounds

When Stages released the SB20 in 2019, the indoor smart bike arrived as a heavily built training machine weighing roughly 62.5kg, or 138 pounds. While that tank-like construction promised durability, it made moving the unit around a home living space or garage a considerable hurdle. The company addressed that feedback directly with the new SB200, which shaves off 25kg (55lbs) to bring the net bike weight down to 37.5kg, or 71lbs depending on the specific metric breakdown.

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Most of those weight savings came from reworking the frame and rethinking how the bike generates resistance. According to the product development team, massive flywheels are a thing of the past. Instead of relying on a hefty standalone flywheel, the engineering crew developed an internal two-stage drive system combining a first-stage synchronous belt and a second-stage Poly-V belt. That mechanical shift delivers high inertia without requiring a heavy steel mass upfront, creating an exceptionally smooth and quiet drivetrain.

“On the SB20, we used a 55lb flywheel to create the inertia, It did a fine job but we wanted the SB200 to be more practical and mobile, which meant lighter.” Matt Pacocha, global marketing director at Stages Cycling

What the New Display and Integrated Wi-Fi Bring to Riders

One of the most requested quality-of-life upgrades sits right in front of the handlebars. A small 2.23-inch 128×32 dot matrix display screen rests neatly beneath the phone and removable iPad holders. When a rider wants a quick session without loading up a tablet, the screen shows core workout metrics instantly. The display tracks cadence, calories, control mode, distance, gear, heart rate, power, profile, speed, time, and firmware update status.

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When connected to third-party indoor training software like Zwift, Rouvy, MyWhoosh, or TrainingPeaks Virtual, the screen syncs with the app to reflect power output and revolutions per minute in real time. Connectivity options also got a substantial overhaul. The bike now supports Wi-Fi support alongside Bluetooth, featuring built-in internal wiring.

How the SB200 Handles Fit Adjustments and Gear Shifting

Rider fit accommodates heights ranging from 147cm to 208cm using adjustable seat posts and stem positioning for both height and fore-and-aft travel. Crank length adjustments have also been refined. The older bear-claw crankset design has been replaced by a patent-pending crank-length adjustment system that accommodate 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, and 175mm lengths.

Shifting controls mimic a drop-bar layout with fully customizable buttons preconfigured for virtual training platforms. Riders can choose between Shimano-style and SRAM-style shifting, or opt for Stages’ proprietary Dream Drive preset.

“With so many gears available, the idea is you tap into the perfect gear for your optimum cadence.” Matt Pacocha, global marketing director at Stages Cycling

Stages SB200 Launches in US, UK and EU

The Stages SB200 will retail for £2,100 ($2,399 / €2,399).

Global shipping schedules vary by region. According to the manufacturer, the rollout is slated to begin in the United States on October 5, 2026, followed by the United Kingdom on November 1, 2026, and the European Union on November 9, 2026.