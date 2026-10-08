Trinity Metals discusses potential New York IPO as tungsten prices surge

Rwanda-based tungsten producer Trinity Metals is advancing discussions with advisers and investors regarding a potential initial public offering in New York, capitalising on an eightfold surge in global tungsten prices over the past two years driven by Chinese export controls and tighter supplies.

Trinity Metals Pursues New York IPO and US Funding

Listing Venue: Trinity Metals is leaning toward a New York initial public offering, supported by pre-IPO fundraising talks with US-based investors, Bloomberg reported.

Trinity Metals is leaning toward a New York initial public offering, supported by pre-IPO fundraising talks with US-based investors, Bloomberg reported. Backing and Funding: Majority-owned by TechMet and led by CEO Peter Geleta, Trinity is pursuing a $35 million to $50 million equity investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation.

Chinese Export Controls Drive Tungsten Prices Higher

Global tungsten prices have climbed more than eightfold over a two-year window, spurred by stringent Chinese export controls and tightening global availability. As an indispensable input for defence, aerospace components, and industrial manufacturing, the metal sits at the heart of Western efforts to decouple critical mineral supply chains from Beijing.

For Trinity Metals, this pricing environment coincides with an aggressive capital expenditure cycle. The company expects to generate roughly $100 million in cash this year, directing capital toward modernising its asset base in Rwanda. Chief Executive Officer Peter Geleta has steered the company toward public markets since taking leadership in 2022, positioning the miner to capture institutional capital focused on secure, non-Chinese mineral sources.

Photo: bloomberg.com

Expansion Plans at Nyakabingo and Regional Operations

The immediate operational priority centres on the Nyakabingo tungsten mine. Feasibility studies for the project are slated for completion in the first half of next year. Management intends to deploy between $60 million and $80 million to construct a modern processing plant and a dedicated tailings facility.

Current output at Nyakabingo hovers between 100 and 120 tonnes of concentrate per month. By implementing systematic mechanisation and bulk mining techniques alongside the new infrastructure, Trinity projects that production could triple within three to five years. Beyond Nyakabingo, the firm maintains longer-term ambitions to establish advanced processing facilities across its remaining Rwandan assets—Rutongo and Musha—within the same five-year timeframe.

Rwanda's Trinity Metals Explores U.S. Initial Public Offering

Operational Metric Current Status Projected Target Nyakabingo Monthly Output 100 – 120 tonnes 3x increase (3–5 years) Plant Capital Expenditure Study phase $60M – $80M Projected Annual Cash Generation $100 million (current year) Reinvested into operations Pending DFC Equity Application Applied in 2024 $35M – $50M target

Trinity Seeks Further Investment from US Development Agency

Trinity’s push into Western capital markets is underpinned by established geopolitical ties. The enterprise is majority-owned by TechMet, an investment firm headed by Brian Menell. The US International Development Finance Corporation holds an equity stake in TechMet and has previously delivered technical-assistance funding to Trinity.

Trinity is discussing an equity investment of $35 million to $50 million with the US development finance agency, following an application submitted in 2024. Last October, the first shipment of Rwandan tungsten concentrate arrived at Global Tungsten and Powders’ processing facility in Pennsylvania via a collaborative logistics agreement linking Trinity, GTP, and Traxys.

Photo: miningmx.com

As discussions with financial advisers continue ahead of a potential New York debut, Trinity Metals remains positioned to test investor appetite for critical mineral supply plays anchored outside of traditional Asian processing hubs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.