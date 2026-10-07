University of Arizona suspends all 21 fraternity chapters

The University of Arizona suspended campus-wide fraternity activities on Monday, placing an interim freeze on all 21 chapters amid a surge in misconduct investigations that officials described as egregious, according to a letter shared with Inside Higher Ed. Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman announced the immediate interim suspension seven weeks into the semester, noting that her office is already investigating nearly half of the university’s fraternities for serious violations including physical assault, hazing, and the inappropriate use of drugs and alcohol.

The decision to halt Greek life activities arrives following a summer warning from University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella, who met with fraternity presidents on August 27 to condemn unacceptable behavior and state that the administration would not tolerate further violations that put students in harm’s way. Lieberman stated in her internal memo that the Dean of Students Office is at capacity as reports continue to pour in from students, parents, and community members regarding conditions within the chapters.

“The number of cases under investigation and the severity of the concerns is egregious,” Lieberman wrote in her address to the “Arizona Fraternity and Sorority Community,” adding that some of the active cases are also undergoing criminal investigation by the University of Arizona Police Department.

Immediate Suspensions and Prior Sanctions

Under the interim policy, all fraternity chapters are barred from hosting, sponsoring, or participating in any organizational activities, with activities strictly restricted to business meetings. While the campus-wide freeze applies to all 21 fraternities, six chapters—Zeta Beta Tau, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Chi, Theta Xi, and Phi Gamma Delta—were suspended immediately.

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The current crackdown builds upon prior disciplinary actions from the spring semester. Five chapters previously faced sanctions resulting in fines and probations extending through May 2027. Among the incidents documented by university officials, Sigma Tau Gamma was placed on activities suspension last month following accusations that members were forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and swallow live goldfish. Additional violations cited by the administration include Sigma Alpha Mu cases involving burns from hot liquids, alcohol poisoning, blackouts, and hospitalizations, alongside Sigma Chi allegations regarding alcohol and drug use that resulted in multiple hospitalizations.

Requirements for Reinstatement

To lift the interim suspension, each fraternity must have its chapter adviser attend one of three mandatory meetings scheduled between October 6 and October 12 with Dean Lieberman. Chapters whose advisers complete a meeting and remain in good standing will be permitted to resume normal organizational operations. Furthermore, the university has instituted a requirement for quarterly follow-up meetings, mandating continuous adviser attendance to maintain institutional good standing.

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University leadership framed the restrictions within a broader national reckoning over student safety and Greek life accountability. The local disciplinary action coincides with heightened national scrutiny regarding sexual misconduct allegations and organizational misconduct across university campuses nationwide, including a lawsuit against Cornell University over the alleged mishandling of a 2024 allegation of gang rape at Chi Phi.

“As you know, the value of the Greek experience is under scrutiny nationwide,” Lieberman wrote in her directive. “It is time for the University of Arizona Greek community to step up and set an example for good. It is time to have difficult conversations with each other and the members of the community.”