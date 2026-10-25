University of Copenhagen: Music can alter flavor perception

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have published new biological evidence in Scientific Reports revealing how sound and taste interact within the human brain, demonstrating that music can activate regions associated with processing taste and alter flavor perception without changing the food itself.

Brain Integrates Auditory and Gustatory Inputs for Flavor

Multisensory Integration: Flavor is not merely a localized signal generated by taste buds on the tongue; it is a complex cognitive experience constructed when the brain integrates auditory and gustatory inputs simultaneously.

Flavor is not merely a localized signal generated by taste buds on the tongue; it is a complex cognitive experience constructed when the brain integrates auditory and gustatory inputs simultaneously. Functional Neuroimaging: Researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)—a medical imaging technique that measures brain activity by detecting changes in blood flow—to provide concrete biological proof of sensory crossover.

Researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)—a medical imaging technique that measures brain activity by detecting changes in blood flow—to provide concrete biological proof of sensory crossover. Public Health Applications: This neurobiological mechanism offers low-cost interventions to enhance dietary intake and improve quality of life for vulnerable populations, such as hospital patients at risk of malnutrition.

Biological Evidence From Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scans

The moment an individual tastes food or beverages, the central nervous system interprets complex chemical signals. However, past research relied heavily on subjective behavioral surveys rather than objective neurological observation. To bridge this clinical knowledge gap, researchers at the University of Copenhagen’s food science department deployed fMRI technology to examine real-time cerebral blood flow during sensory tasks.

This allows us to move beyond simply asking people about their experiences, which has been the approach in previous studies. With brain scans, we gain a biological window into what happens when the senses interact, stated first author and postdoctoral researcher Alberte Baggesgaard Seeberg.

During the trials, participants lay inside the neuroimaging scanner under multiple controlled conditions. They listened to isolated audio tracks, tasted specific chemical flavor solutions, and experienced music and tastes simultaneously. The comparative data confirmed that specific cerebral structures exhibited heightened responses when sound accompanied the gustatory stimuli.

When music reaches the ears at the same time as we are eating, we can see that the brain responds more strongly than when taste is experienced without music, Seeberg explained. Senior author and associate professor Janice Wang added, We can see that flavor is constructed by the brain and not only by the taste buds. What determines flavor is not limited to what happens on the tongue. It emerges through the integration of multiple senses.

Translating Sensory Science Into Clinical Nutrition Settings

The implications of this neurological crossover extend into institutional health settings, including hospital wards, canteens, and restaurants. Malnutrition remains a challenge among patients, where diminished appetite can impede recovery. By using targeted auditory environments—such as slow pop music with harmonious tones previously demonstrated to elevate perceived sweetness—care teams may stimulate nutritional intake without altering dietary formulations.

For people who are at risk of malnutrition, something as simple as music could potentially improve the eating experience. There is a great deal we can do, often at very little cost, to improve quality of life for some people, Seeberg noted. Wang emphasized the potential of this approach, stating, We now have a new way of influencing flavor perception, creating a better meal experience and potentially a better overall experience, without necessarily changing the food itself.

Experimental Condition Primary Neurological Measurement Observed Physiological Outcome Isolated Audio Stimulus fMRI Blood-Flow Detection Activation of brain regions Isolated Flavor Solution fMRI Hemodynamic Response Activation of brain regions Simultaneous Music and Taste fMRI Comparative Cross-Analysis Enhanced activation across overlapping cerebral regions responsible for multisensory flavor construction

Healthcare Providers Gain Methodologies to Support Nutritional Deficits

The research establishes a physiological framework for how external auditory stimuli modulate gustatory processing. As clinical nutrition researchers continue to investigate these multisensory pathways, healthcare providers gain low-risk methodologies to support patient populations facing nutritional deficits.

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