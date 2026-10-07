Upadacitinib Approved in EU for Severe Alopecia Areata Treatment

European regulators have approved the arthritis drug Upadacitinib, marketed as Rinvoq by AbbVie, to treat severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. Two major Phase III trials published in JAMA Dermatology demonstrated significant scalp hair regrowth, with over half of patients achieving substantial recovery within 24 weeks.

Upadacitinib Blocks Inflammatory Signals to Regrow Scalp Hair

Targeted mechanism: Upadacitinib is a Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor that blocks specific inflammatory signals driving the immune system to attack hair follicles.

Upadacitinib is a Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor that blocks specific inflammatory signals driving the immune system to attack hair follicles. Trial efficacy: In clinical trials (UP-AA1 and UP-AA2), roughly 45% to 55% of participants taking the medication regained at least 80% of their scalp hair after 24 weeks.

In clinical trials (UP-AA1 and UP-AA2), roughly 45% to 55% of participants taking the medication regained at least 80% of their scalp hair after 24 weeks. Systemic nature: Because it suppresses immune responses, the therapy carries specific safety considerations, including upper respiratory infections and increased enzyme levels, distinguishing it sharply from over-the-counter hair growth cosmetics.

Upadacitinib 30 Mg Dose Restores Scalp Hair Coverage

All enrolled individuals had lost at least 50 percent of their scalp hair at baseline. Participants received randomized, double-blind daily doses of 15 mg Upadacitinib, 30 mg Upadacitinib, or a placebo across a 24-week evaluation window.

Hair loss severity was measured using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT), a scale running from 0 (no hair loss) to 100 (total hair loss). The primary clinical endpoint was achieving a SALT score of 20 or lower, signifying that at least 80 percent of the scalp was covered in hair. By week 24, patients taking the 30 mg dose achieved this target in 55.0 percent of cases in UP-AA1 and 54.3 percent in UP-AA2. Meanwhile, the 15 mg cohort saw 45.2 percent and 44.6 percent reach the threshold, compared to just 1.5 percent and 3.4 percent in the placebo groups.

Photo: koennig.de

Complete scalp hair regrowth (a SALT score of 0) occurred in up to 22.5 percent of participants on the 30 mg regimen. Improvements extended beyond the scalp to include the regeneration of eyelashes and eyebrows. Statistically significant advantages over placebo appeared as early as the eighth week of treatment.

Regulatory Approvals and European Healthcare Access

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission greenlit the expanded indication for Rinvoq following the publication of the trial data. Dr. Roopal Thakkar, AbbVie’s Executive Vice President for Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, stated that the authorization provides a vital therapeutic option for individuals managing the profound psychological and physical burdens of severe alopecia areata.

This regulatory shift moves the management of severe alopecia away from palliative cosmetics and toward true disease control. Because the condition involves an immune-mediated attack on hair follicles rather than permanent follicle destruction, targeted immunomodulatory agents can reverse the pathology.

Treatment Arm UP-AA1: SALT ≤ 20 (≥80% Hair Regrowth) UP-AA2: SALT ≤ 20 (≥80% Hair Regrowth) Serious Adverse Events (%) Upadacitinib (30 mg) 55.0% 54.3% 2.3% Upadacitinib (15 mg) 45.2% 44.6% 1.6% Placebo 1.5% 3.4% 0.4%

Upadacitinib Is Not for Routine Cosmetic Hair Thinning

Upadacitinib is a potent systemic immunosuppressant and is not indicated for routine or cosmetic hair thinning.

References