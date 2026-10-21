US citizen killed after shooting dentist and police in Mexico

Ernest Rascón, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen with a history of drug use and driving under the influence, tracked down and shot 42-year-old dentist Amed de Jesús Preciado Hernández outside a Nogales dental office on October 15, 2026, after blaming him for a loose tooth. The gunman was subsequently neutralized by law enforcement in Agua Prieta on October 17.

Rascón Killed After Shooting Dentist and Police

The Motive: Rascón confronted the dentist over a disputed dental procedure that allegedly left him with a loose tooth.

Rascón confronted the dentist over a disputed dental procedure that allegedly left him with a loose tooth. The Investigation: Security footage captured the fatal shooting in a parking lot, prompting an investigation by the Sonora state prosecutor’s office.

Security footage captured the fatal shooting in a parking lot, prompting an investigation by the Sonora state prosecutor’s office. The Confrontation: Rascón opened fire on officers during his October 17 arrest attempt in Agua Prieta, injuring two policemen before being killed in the exchange.

The Fatal Attack Outside Plaza Kalitea

The violence unfolded on October 15, outside a dental clinic in the Kennedy neighborhood of Nogales, specifically in the Plaza Kalitea parking lot, according to SDNA. The victim, 42-year-old dentist Amed de Jesús Preciado Hernández, had previously treated Rascón across multiple sessions. On the day of the attack, the 30-year-old suspect demanded an unscheduled appointment. When turned away due to scheduling constraints, Rascón’s frustration escalated into lethal aggression.

Prescott man killed in Mexico shootout after dentist murder

Security camera footage documented the suspect waiting for the dentist in the parking area. As Preciado Hernández entered his white Ford Lobo pickup truck, Rascón approached and fired multiple rounds. Audio captured from the scene recorded the victim pleading for his life, shouting, “¡No me mates!, ¡No me mates!” (“Don’t kill me!, Don’t kill me!”), as detailed in reports cited by SDNA.

Police Track Rascón to Agua Prieta Residence

Following the shooting, the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect. Authorities identified him officially as Ernest “N” or Ernesto “N”, though local media outlets referred to him as Ernesto Rascón. Investigators noted his prior criminal record in the United States, which included drug offenses and driving under the influence.

US patient shot a dentist in Sonora, Mexico

On October 17, 2026, agents from the Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigation (AMIC) alongside municipal police tracked Rascón to a residence in the Ejidal 2 neighborhood of Agua Prieta to execute an arrest warrant. Upon police entry, Rascón opened fire on the officers. During the ensuing gunfight, two law enforcement officers sustained injuries: an AMIC agent suffered a grazing wound to the head, and a municipal police officer was struck in the leg. Both injured officers were subsequently confirmed to be out of danger.

Event Date Location Key Details October 15, 2026 Nogales, Sonora (Plaza Kalitea) Amed de Jesús Preciado Hernández (42) shot and killed by Ernest Rascón (30) over a dental dispute. October 17, 2026 Agua Prieta, Sonora Rascón opens fire on AMIC and municipal police during an arrest attempt; two officers injured. October 17, 2026 Agua Prieta, Sonora Rascón is neutralized by return fire at the scene.

Sonora Prosecutor's Office Commends Officers After Shootout

Despite receiving immediate first aid at the scene of the shootout in Agua Prieta, Rascón succumbed to his injuries. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office formally acknowledged the operation and commended the participating officers for their handling of the armed suspect.