Wall Street Rallies as US Jobs Data Cools Rate Hike Fears

Wall Street advanced as cooler-than-expected September employment data eased immediate investor anxieties regarding aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Cooler Labor Market Metrics Shift Federal Reserve Rate Expectations

The market’s upward trajectory found its primary catalyst in the latest nonfarm payrolls report released on the morning of October 2. The U.S. economy added just 29,000 jobs during September, falling well short of the 84,000 increase anticipated by consensus estimates compiled by Dow Jones. Concurrently, the national unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, eclipsing the 4.1% forecast, while wage growth also undershot expectations.

This softer economic momentum immediately reshaped rate-hike calculus on trading floors. Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, noted that while the underlying expectation for a potential Fed rate adjustment later this year remains part of the conversation, the probability of an immediate rate freeze at the upcoming October meeting has gained substantial traction.

That softening of aggressive tightening fears unlocked sidelined capital. Investors who had previously hesitated found sufficient reassurance to step back into equities.

Crude Oil Retreats as G7 Coordinates Emergency Release

Adding tailwinds to the broader market rally was a sharp easing in energy markets. Group of Seven (G7) leaders convened via a virtual session on the same day, agreeing to authorize a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves. The intervention directly targets surging diesel costs, providing an immediate psychological and physical cushion for tight global energy supply chains.

Reacting to the G7 announcement, front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.9% to settle in the low $91-per-barrel range. Lower international oil benchmarks effectively removed a primary cost burden.

Technology Stocks Lead Indices to Strong Close

With macroeconomic pressure points temporarily receding, capital rotated decisively back into high-growth technology names and semiconductor manufacturers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite outperformed major peers, surging 319.27 points, or 1.19%, to close the session at 27,190.86. During intraday trading, the index even breached its previous all-time high of 27,244, which was recorded on September 22.

The broader benchmarks mirrored this enthusiasm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 250.40 points, or 0.49%, to finish at 51,176.96, while the S&P 500 rose 56.27 points, or 0.73%, to end at 7,722.72.

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, pointed out that in environments where monetary policy signals remain volatile, market participants favor enterprises demonstrating reliable revenue expansion. That structural preference continues to channel institutional allocations directly into the technology sector.