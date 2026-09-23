Wall Street’s Nasdaq hits all-time high as AI frenzy gathers pace

Wall Street’s Nasdaq stock exchange hit an all-time high on Tuesday, rising 0.45 percent to push year-to-date gains past 17 percent. Investors shrugged off AI safety concerns and the energy shock from the US war on Iran, propelled by optimism over Meta’s new AI assistant, Muse.

AI Frenzy and Market Gains Drive Wall Street to Record Highs

Wall Street climbed as stocks rallied worldwide. The S&P 500 closed essentially flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7 percent. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.45 percent to its own all-time high as chip stocks and artificial intelligence companies led the charge.

Investor enthusiasm re-ignited across the technology sector following the release of Meta Platforms’ AI assistant, Muse. Market participants viewed the agent as a clear consumer use case capable of justifying massive capital expenditures in artificial intelligence.

“We have been searching for a clear consumer use case to justify the AI spend, and many see Muse as just that product.” Jay Goldberg, senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners in San Francisco

The surge in AI enthusiasm rippled across hardware suppliers. Micron Technology rose 5 percent and Monolithic Power Systems surged 8.1 percent. In hardware and semiconductor equities, investor demand remained robust alongside traditional market leaders like Nvidia and Apple.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall as chip stocks slide and Treasury yields ease

Diplomatic Progress and Oil Market Shifts Easing Supply Pressures

Commodity markets saw movements as oil prices were largely flat on Tuesday, after falling more than 3 percent the previous day amid improving oil flows out of the Gulf and hopes of renewed diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. Futures for Brent crude were trading at $99.18 a barrel as of 01:00 GMT.

Geopolitical tensions also showed signs of cooling as US President Donald Trump told reporters that American officials held a very good meeting with Iranian counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Trump stated that officials would hold another round of talks in the near future, helping remove some geopolitical risk premiums from energy markets.

Stock Market Tested by Higher Interest Rates and AI Safety Fears

In agricultural commodities, fertilizer producers such as Nutrien and Mosaic slid after President Trump announced that the administration was nearing a massive deal to purchase potash from Belarus at prices substantially lower than those paid to Canadian suppliers.

Broader Market Divergence and Crypto Rallies

Despite the record-breaking headline figures on the Nasdaq, underlying market mechanics showed signs of caution. The Dow Jones Transportation Average broke below its 200-day moving average, a technical breakdown that market analysts view as a warning sign of uneven economic participation. A healthy rally typically requires broad confirmation from small caps, equal-weight indexes, and economically sensitive transport stocks.

Photo: fxstreet.com

As Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, observed, financial markets shifted back into a risk-on mode as investors adjusted to a higher US interest rate environment and falling oil prices. That risk-on sentiment extended beyond equities into the digital asset space.

Stock Market Nears Record Highs: What History Says Comes Next

Cryptocurrency-linked equities rallied strongly as bitcoin broke above $86,000 for the first time in eight months. The milestone, supported by bitcoin’s first weekly close above its 50-week moving average in 45 weeks, triggered a $300 million short squeeze across digital asset investment vehicles.

Global Trade Dialogues and Economic Indicators Ahead

Attention now turns to diplomatic talks in Washington, where President Trump is scheduled to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. Trade, tariffs, Taiwan, and AI are expected to headline discussions, alongside potential announcements regarding Chinese purchases of American goods.

Photo: Aljazeera