World of Warcraft Hotfixes Update: Class Tuning and Dungeon Changes

Piercing Hiss and Paralyzing Shot Cut in Altar of Fangs

Blizzard News rolled out targeted hotfixes on October 13, 2026, implementing sweeping damage reductions and mechanic tweaks across multiple dungeons and raids, including Altar of Fangs, Ruby Life Pools, Temple of Sethraliss, and The Coiled Altar.

The latest adjustments hit several high-damage abilities to smooth out progression. In the Altar of Fangs, the Primal Serpent encounter saw its Piercing Hiss damage reduced by 25 percent alongside a 10 percent increase to its cooldown. Meanwhile, Twinfang Harrower received a 6 percent health cut, and its Paralyzing Shot periodic damage was lowered by 20 percent while duration dropped from 20 seconds down to 14 seconds.

Unholy Death Knights Nerfed as Devourer and Brewmasters Buffed

The mid-October updates build upon foundational class tuning deployed earlier in the month on October 6, 2026. Blizzard News reported adjustments aimed at closing performance gaps between specialized builds. Death Knight Unholy specs saw Blightfall damage adjusted to 100 percent of remaining plague damage down from 200 percent, alongside a fix addressing Augmentation Evoker Reattribution damage from plague erupt effects. This change does not affect PvP combat.

Karazhan Crypts and Empower Naxxramas Hit Season of Discovery

Expanding the scope of current content, Wowhead reported major upcoming milestones for World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery Phase 7. The update introduces the brand-new Karazhan Crypts 5-player dungeon featuring a unique darkness mechanic that forces groups to stay within the light to avoid hidden hazards. Attunement quests for the level 60 instance begin at Light’s Hope Chapel in the Eastern Plaguelands. Key dates for the rollout include the Karazhan Crypts dungeon opening and Scourge Invasions beginning on January 28, followed on February 6 at 1:00 pm PST worldwide by the formal arrival of the Karazhan Crypts experience, beginning with maintenance the week of January 28.

Complementing the new dungeon, the Scourge Invasions world event deploys across multiple zones and major cities, tasking level 60 players with collecting Necrotic Runes to purchase consumables from Commander Thomas Helleran. Floating above the Plaguelands, the 20-player Naxxramas raid arrives with an added Empower difficulty, new Sanctified gear upgrades, and specialized rewards utilizing the Seal of the Dawn trinket.